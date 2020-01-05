Orbit Ushers in the Next Generation of Smart Watering with B-hyve XR Smart Sprinkler Timer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPECIAL TO CES -- Today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Orbit introduced the award-winning B-hyve XR Smart Sprinkler Timer—its newest and smartest addition to the B-hyve family. The new B-hyve XR features forward-thinking wireless technology that paves the way for the future of the smart yard.

The B-hyve XR has been re-engineered from the inside and out. On the inside, the B-hyve XR touts a powerful new 900 MHz radio creating a foundation for future innovations in the smart yard. The new radio extends the reach of the signal to all corners of the yard and is able to penetrate physical barriers like valve boxes, and more. The new B-hyve XR will also support both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz bands, creating a seamless set-up experience and eliminating complicated router configurations for users.

"The new B-hyve XR Smart Sprinkler Timer is a major step forward in the evolution of smart sprinklers and is foundational to the next generation of the B-hyve smart yard," said Stuart Eyring, CEO of Orbit Irrigation. "We designed this product with the future in mind. With the powerful new radio, we'll be able to extend the range of what we can monitor, control, and connect within our yards, making them more environmentally friendly and easier to manage."

On the outside, the B-hyve XR's weather resistant case allows users to mount the controller indoors or outdoors. The B-hyve XR's interface includes three informative hexagonal displays that gives users a glimpse into the status of the B-hyve if they are in the yard and don't have access to their phone, including zone run time, weather delays, and more.

In addition to B-hyve's proprietary WeatherSense technology that delivers the exact amount of water your plants need based on a user's yard profile and real-time weather conditions, additional key features of the B-hyve XR Smart Sprinkler Timer include:

Easier installation process — B-hyve XR includes easy-to-wire angled terminals with a slide to connect the conduit for a simple and clean installation process.

Simple Controls — Manage or adjust your watering using the manual controls on the device or the easy- to-use app with your iOS or Android device.

Smart Compatibility — B-hyve XR works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and allows users to manage their devices using their voice. The B-hyve XR can also integrate other B-hyve devices like the Hose Faucet Timer and add it as another zone.

Available late Q1, the new B-hyve XR will support 8- and 16-zone models and cost $149 and $179, respectively. For more information or to find a retailer in your area, visit the company website bhyve.orbitonline.com .

About Orbit

Orbit's mission is to bring smart technology to homeowners, landscape professionals and farmers across the globe. The company serves markets spanning six continents and 40 countries, and for decades has been a worldwide leader in designing and building innovative water optimization products. For more information, visit www.orbitonline.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbit-ushers-in-the-next-generation-of-smart-watering-with-b-hyve-xr-smart-sprinkler-timer-300981299.html

SOURCE Orbit