|
11.10.2019 01:07:00
Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) will release its third quarter 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005889/en/
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon / Apple / Microsoft
|50052645
|55.00 %
|9.20 %
|BP Plc. / Eni S.p.A. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A.
|50052646
|69.00 %
|8.60 %
|Adidas AG / Puma SE
|50052647
|69.00 %
|8.20 %
Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.
Date:
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Time:
10:00 am (Mexico City Time)
11:00 am (US Eastern Time)
Speakers:
Daniel Martínez-Valle
Chief Executive Officer
Edgardo Carlos
Chief Financial Officer
Gerardo Lozoya Latapi
Investor Relations Director
Number:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
Register here
- When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows
- Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time
- Third quarter 2019 financial results will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005889/en/
Nachrichten zu Mexichem SAB de CV Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Mexichem SAB de CV Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Handelsgespräche im Fokus: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX gewinnt letztlich -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Anleger an der Wall Street waren optimistisch. Mit Blick auf die Handelsgespräche griffen die Investoren am heimischen Aktienmarkt zu. Die deutsche Börse zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester. In Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger in Kauflaune.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}