11.10.2019 01:07:00

Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) will release its third quarter 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005889/en/

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:
Thursday, October 24, 2019


Time:
10:00 am (Mexico City Time)
11:00 am (US Eastern Time)


Speakers:

Daniel Martínez-Valle
Chief Executive Officer

Edgardo Carlos
Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya Latapi
Investor Relations Director


Number:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247


Register here

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time
  • Third quarter 2019 financial results will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here

 

Aktien Top Flop

