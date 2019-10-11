Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) will release its third quarter 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:

Thursday, October 24, 2019



Time:

10:00 am (Mexico City Time)

11:00 am (US Eastern Time)



Speakers:

Daniel Martínez-Valle

Chief Executive Officer

Edgardo Carlos

Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya Latapi

Investor Relations Director



Number:

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247



When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call. The details for the conference call are as follows

Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time

Third quarter 2019 financial results will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here

