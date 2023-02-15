Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Orascom Development Egypt Signs Master Agreement with Egyptian Authorities that Unlocks Additional Value from its El Gouna flagship project.



15-Feb-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Altdorf, 15 February 2023 Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), Orascom Development Holding AG's largest Egyptian subsidiary, has announced the signing of a comprehensive milestone master agreement with the Egyptian authorities regarding its flagship project El Gouna which will further ODEs long-term strategy and efforts to drive growth. The master agreement, which involves various ministries of the Egyptian government, includes the following terms:

Approval of a new master plan for the remaining 17.4 million m 2 land bank in El Gouna which includes approximately 1.2 million m 2 of connected lagoons and 1,000 hotel rooms to be built every 10 years.

land bank in El Gouna which includes approximately 1.2 million m of connected lagoons and 1,000 hotel rooms to be built every 10 years. Granting ODE the right to connect its lagoon system to the sea via two new water canals to improve water quality in existing and future projects.

Reducing the shoreline setback for the remaining land bank from 200 meters to 105 meters, which allows ODE to make commercial use of the most prime land of the destination.

Amending the transfer fee payable by ODE on real estate sales for the remaining land bank. The transfer fee is fixed for a period of 10 years and shall be paid in advance over 15 years.

Granting environmental permits for 24 projects in El Gouna and exonerating ODE from all charges and settlement of all disputes with the Environment Protection Agency.

The amended transfer fee for the entire remaining land bank in El Gouna pursuant to the master agreement is USD 112 million, of which USD 21 million are payable upon signing of the master agreement and the balance is payable in installments over 15 years, with approximately USD 79 million falling due between year 11 and year 15.

In addition, ODE pays USD 39 million upon signing of the master agreement in consideration for the reduction of the shoreline setback, the 24 environmental permits, the approval of the two new water canals connecting the lagoon system to the sea and the settlement of all disputes with the Environment Protection Agency.

Payments will be funded from the following sources;

ODE cash and cash equivalents balances which stands at approximately CHF 141 million as of FY 2022;

A shareholder loan from the majority shareholder in the amount of USD 30 million;

Future cash from operations.

"We are pleased to have reached this important milestone with the Egyptian government." says Naguib S. Sawiris, Chairman of ODH. "The master agreement supports our continuing efforts to deliver value to our customers while enabling us to bring in world-class partners to accelerate our vision for El Gouna as a leading, global destination. I'd like to express my sincere thanks to all of those involved in bringing this across the finish line.

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over 7 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of ODH are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located in the Sixth of October City.

