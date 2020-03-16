16.03.2020 18:26:00

Orangetheory® Fitness to Close All Studios Across Canada Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The fitness brand will close all studios to help prevent further spread of COVID-19

EDMONTON, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Orangetheory® Fitness announced today the closure of all studios across Canada, effective by end of day on March 16th, to ensure the safety of all staff and members during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Orangetheory Fitness announced today the closure of all studios across Canada, effective by end of day on March 16th, to ensure the safety of all staff and members during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. (CNW Group/Orangetheory Fitness Canada)

Orangetheory Fitness has taken significant precautions to keep its members and employees protected as the pandemic evolved. However, as the situation around COVID-19 continues to progress, the brand has made the important decision to temporarily close all studios until at least March 30, 2020.

"Given recent developments, we believe it to be in the best interest of our members and the community as a whole to close all Orangetheory Fitness studios as soon as is orderly possible," says Blake MacDonald, Orangetheory Fitness Canada President. "The safety of our members and staff continues to be our number one priority. We believe that by supporting maximum "social distancing" through the closure of our studios, we can help the health authorities in Canada gain control of the spread of the virus and "flatten the curve" of cases to make the pandemic manageable."

Effective March 17, 2020, all memberships will be frozen, and no further billings will be processed until the studios reopen. Members will not be required to visit or contact their local studio for their membership freeze to take effect. The brand will continue to share updates on the reopening of studios as they become available.

More information about Orangetheory Fitness and additional updates surrounding COVID-19 are available on Orangetheory's website. Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory Fitness
Orangetheory® Fitness is a scientifically designed, one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory's heart-rate-monitored workouts are designed to get participants within the target-training zone of 84 percent to 91 per cent of their max heart rate, which stimulates metabolism and increases energy. Led by highly skilled coaches, each Orangetheory Fitness workout incorporates endurance, strength and power elements through a variety of equipment including treadmills, rowing machines, TRX® suspension training and free weights. The result is more energy, visible toning and the 'Orange Effect' – where participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours post-workout (the Orangetheory Fitness 'afterburn') for an average of 500+ total calories burned per every 60-minute workout.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness Canada

