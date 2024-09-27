Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Orange Aktie [Valor: 720128 / ISIN: FR0000133308]
27.09.2024 22:00:00

Orange press release: Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract

Orange
10.48 EUR -1.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release
Paris, 27 September 2024

Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract

Orange announces that it has purchased treasury shares within the framework of its 2024 share buyback program.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to long-term incentive plans for corporate officers and senior employees. The long-term incentive plans, which are conditional on presence and performance, were set up with the aim of involving Group key managers in the success of its strategic plan.

Name of the issuer: Orange (LEI: 969500MCOONR8990S771)
References of the share buyback program: A description of the program authorized by the Shareholders’ General Meeting held on 22 May 2024 (16th resolution) can be found in Orange’s 2023 universal registration document (section 6.5)
Securities identifying code: Ordinary shares (ISIN: 0000133308), listed on Euronext Paris / Compartment A
Start date of the program: The 16th resolution of the shareholders’ general meeting held on 22 May 2024 was activated at the Board of Directors meeting on 22 May 2024

Cash purchases of shares on 26 September 2024:

Trading dateType of transactionNumber of sharesDaily weighted average purchase price (€)Amount (€)
26 September 2024Purchase450 00010.5113€4,730,085.00 €
TotalPurchase450 00010.5113€4,730,085.00 €

None of these shares were purchased as part of a share liquidity contract. Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Orange website (Investors' Library (orange.com)).

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 285 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).
Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.
Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact: Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com

Attachment


