Orange Label Clients Receive Gold and Silver at Advertising Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orange Label clients Dameron Hospital and Revolution received recognition for their creativity in advertising through the 15th Annual Davey Awards. Honoring the achievements of small agencies that display fresh ideas and outside-the-box creative work, the Davey Awards is an international competition that received nearly 3,000 entries this year. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only organization comprised of acclaimed visual arts experts, oversees the Davey Awards. Less than 10% of participants are awarded with a Gold Davey.

Dameron Hospital, a non-profit based in Stockton, received a Gold Davey award in the Design/Print category for their Live Without Limits Consumer Magazine Ad which focused on the hospital's bariatric program. Their campaign creative spreads a message of hope that zeros in on the hospital's dedication to positively impacting the community, and their mission to remove the boundaries in healthcare that many people face.

Revolution, manufacturer of an innovative Closed Loop System that prevents millions of pounds of plastic waste each year from entering landfills, won Silver Award for their Corporate Identity Style Guide in the Design/Print Category. Their guide displayed their forward-thinking and revolutionary family of brands. Orange Label conducted extensive research to enhance their brand message as well as develop their visual identity to distinguish Revolution as a brand to watch.

