Orange House™ Announces Official U.S. Launch - Cleaning Products Featuring Nature's Degreasing and Cleansing Super Hero: Cold-Pressed and Environmentally Sustainable Orange Oil

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange House™ (https://orangehouseglobal.com/) announced the official debut of its line of cleaning agents into the U.S. market, beginning with Orange House™ Liquid Laundry Detergent. Based on the proven strength of pure, natural orange oil, all Orange House™ detergents and cleaners are dermatologist tested with safe-for-skin formulas that contain no animal products, harmful chemicals, dyes, or synthetic scents. Orange House™ is non-toxic, hypoallergenic, phosphate-free, cruelty-free, and safely removes dirt and odors from skin, clothes, and multiple household surfaces. Completely sustainable, Orange House™ products are certified by European regulator Ecocert and the USDA. Orange House™ is available online directly from the company or via Amazon.

Orange House™: From Good, Do Good, For Good

"We're so happy to introduce our extraordinary line to U.S. consumers," said Orange House™ founder, Lin Buxia, Ph.D. "A lot of companies talk about their environmental commitment, but for us, these values are more than just a marketing angle. A dedication to reducing our impact on nature has always been at the heart of our vision and why we originally developed Orange House™. Partnering with orange juice factories in both Brazil and the U.S., we've been producing healthy, clean products for over a decade now – always insisting that we help foster a safer world for the next generation."

From Good: Sustainable, locally sourced natural ingredients. Working with orange producers and factories, Orange House uses only orange by-products and peels to create high-performance, cold-pressed essential oils.

Sustainable, locally sourced natural ingredients. Working with orange producers and factories, Orange House uses only orange by-products and peels to create high-performance, cold-pressed essential oils. Do Good: Plant-based, food-grade ingredients with the strongest possible natural cleaning performance due to a proprietary, scientifically tested formula.

Plant-based, food-grade ingredients with the strongest possible natural cleaning performance due to a proprietary, scientifically tested formula. For Good: Completely safe to use; non-toxic with transparent ingredients and recyclable packaging, helping to keep the planet clean and livable.

Orange oil has been used for generations because of its reliable degreasing, polishing, cleaning, deodorizing, and even antiseptic properties. Fragrant orange breaks up stubborn grease buildup in the kitchen and is a great solution to help mop dirty floors. Over the coming months, Orange House™ will be rolling out other cleaning agents including laundry detergents; extremely gentle detergents for babies, made with USDA certified bio-based and plant-based material; naturally derived, hand soaps; and an all-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean glass, sealed wood, plastic, stone, stainless steel, toilets, bathtubs, countertops, and many other surfaces around the home.

Orange House™: Five-Star Rave Reviews

"Very good detergent! With a little scent of orange! Works perfectly!" K. Adamov, Amazon Vine Voice review.

"A very nice, lightly scented, gentle laundry detergent. Used it on our bedding and it cleaned well and freshened nicely" … "Safe on my sensitive skin and does not bother my child with eczema. In our home, we are actively working to implement more environmentally safe, biodegradable, plant-based products. Compared to the few other 'green' detergents I have used this worked better in terms of general cleaning. It cleans my clothes efficiently. Impressive that it's made from plant products." – Creative Coffee, Top 1000 Vine Voice Amazon review.

"First of all this laundry detergent smells so good! It's made with 100% food grade orange oil and you really do smell the natural orange sent and none of the artificial stuff you get in cheap juice packs. It's made without adding any harmful chemicals, fragrances, or anything that might irritate your skin. The ingredient list was the major selling point for me because I have incredibly sensitive skin and would often get rashes when I wash my clothes with big brand laundry detergents; yes, apparently big brands add a lot of skin-irritating ingredients to their products…" H. Lai, Amazon review.

For the latest product information and updates, follow Orange House on social media: Instagram.

About Orange House™

Founded in 2008, Orange House™ is the maker of all-natural cleansers based on the sustainable strength of orange oil. Inspired by a desire to provide a better life for ourselves, those we love, and our customers, Orange House™ was founded by a practicing horticulturist and mom with over four decades' experience teaching others about the dangers of using environmental toxins. Leading a team of top scientists in Taiwan, she developed a plant-derived, effective and safe formula for cleansing agents sourced from orange by-products. Learn more about the growing line of Orange House™ cleaning solutions at: www.OrangeHouseGlobal.com.

