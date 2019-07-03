03.07.2019 01:00:00

Orange County Business Journal Names Venture Pacific Insurance One of the Best Places to Work in Orange County for Fourth Consecutive Year

LADERA RANCH, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Venture Pacific Insurance Services, Inc. (VPIS), a leading insurance provider located in Ladera Ranch, was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Orange County. The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

"We're honored to make the list four years in a row. It is a reflection that our company culture supports our employees, where their happiness and wellbeing contribute to our business success," said CEO, Curtis Barton.

This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses. To be considered for participation, employers had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • Have at least 15 employees working in Orange County;
  • Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;
  • Be a publicly or privately held business;
  • Have a facility in Orange County; and
  • Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The ranking of the winning organizations will be released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July issue.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit BestPlacestoWorkOC.com.

About Venture Pacific Insurance Services, Inc. (VPIS)
VPIS specializes in Commercial Insurance, Benefits, Personal Lines, Financial Services and Risk management Solutions. VPIS Is a specialty niche insurance brokerage offering many specialty insurance programs designed specifically for Security Guard Companies, Action Sports Industry, Pool Industry, Social Services/ Non-Profits and many other service-related businesses. In 2019 VPIS will deploy LaunchBox a full Turnkey solution for new and emerging businesses. VPIS strives to bring not only standard insurance solutions to the table but also alternative market solutions for hard to place risks. For more information about Venture Pacific Insurance Services, call Curtis Barton at 949-297-4900, or visit VpisRisk.com.

 

SOURCE Venture Pacific Insurance Services

