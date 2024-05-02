Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mobistar Aktie
02.05.2024 19:00:00

Orange Belgium completes its capital increase by contribution in kind – Nethys exchanges its stake in VOO Holding for newly issued shares of Orange Belgium

Mobistar
14.10 EUR -0.14%
Press release
Brussels, 2 May 2024
Regulated information – Inside information

Orange Belgium completes its capital increase by contribution in kind – Nethys exchanges its stake in VOO Holding for newly issued shares of Orange Belgium

On 2 May 2024, the shareholders’ meeting of Orange Belgium SA (the "Company”) approved the contribution in kind by Nethys SA ("Nethys”) of its 25% (+ 1 share) stake in VOO Holding SA ("VOO Holding”) to the capital of the Company in exchange for newly issued shares of the Company. Following the capital increase, Nethys holds a total of 7,467,448 shares in the Company, representing 11.08% of the share capital.

In application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted for trading on a regulated market, the Company publishes, by means of a press release and on its website, (i) the total share capital, (ii) the total number of securities with voting rights and (iii) the total number of voting rights, at the latest at the end of each month in which any of these numbers has changed.

Situation as of 2 May 2024

  • Total of share capital:                                                                 EUR 148,149,004.74
  • Total number of securities granting the voting right:                                    67,412,205
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator):                                           67,412,205

This situation (the denominator) serves as a basis for the notification of major shareholdings by shareholders. In accordance with Article 42 of the articles of association of the Company, the applicable statutory thresholds for notifications are set at three per cent (3%), five per cent (5%) and multiples of five per cent (5%) of the total number of voting rights.

The Company was also informed of the existence of a shareholders’ agreement relating to the Company, entered into between Atlas Services Belgium SA and Nethys on 2 May 2024, granting Nethys the right to propose candidates for two directorships in the Company, as well as veto rights over certain reserved matters relating to VOO’s business.

About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with revenues of 1,749 million euros in 2023 and over 3 million customers on 31 December 2023, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg. Thanks to its own fixed and mobile networks, Orange Belgium offers both residential and business customers fixed and mobile connectivity services and convergent offerings (internet, telephony, television, including original TV content: Be tv, VOOsport, etc.). As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium invests to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices. Orange Belgium is also a wholesale operator, offering its partners access to its infrastructure as well as a broad portfolio of connectivity and mobility services, including offerings based on Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, present in 26 countries with a total customer base of 298 million customers worldwide on 31 December 2023. The Group is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe


Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact
Sven Adams – sven.adams@orange.com +32 (0)486 36 47 22
press@orange.be

Investors contact
Koen Van Mol – koen.vanmol@orange.com +32 (0)495 55 14 99
ir@orange.be

