Orange Belgium completes its capital increase by contribution in kind – Nethys exchanges its stake in VOO Holding for newly issued shares of Orange Belgium

On 2 May 2024, the shareholders’ meeting of Orange Belgium SA (the "Company”) approved the contribution in kind by Nethys SA ("Nethys”) of its 25% (+ 1 share) stake in VOO Holding SA ("VOO Holding”) to the capital of the Company in exchange for newly issued shares of the Company. Following the capital increase, Nethys holds a total of 7,467,448 shares in the Company, representing 11.08% of the share capital.

In application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted for trading on a regulated market, the Company publishes, by means of a press release and on its website, (i) the total share capital, (ii) the total number of securities with voting rights and (iii) the total number of voting rights, at the latest at the end of each month in which any of these numbers has changed.

Situation as of 2 May 2024

Total of share capital: EUR 148,149,004.74

Total number of securities granting the voting right: 67,412,205

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 67,412,205

This situation (the denominator) serves as a basis for the notification of major shareholdings by shareholders. In accordance with Article 42 of the articles of association of the Company, the applicable statutory thresholds for notifications are set at three per cent (3%), five per cent (5%) and multiples of five per cent (5%) of the total number of voting rights.

The Company was also informed of the existence of a shareholders’ agreement relating to the Company, entered into between Atlas Services Belgium SA and Nethys on 2 May 2024, granting Nethys the right to propose candidates for two directorships in the Company, as well as veto rights over certain reserved matters relating to VOO’s business.

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe





