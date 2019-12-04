|
04.12.2019 22:01:00
Oracle Sets the Date for its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Announcement
REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2020 results will be released on Thursday, December 12th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.
About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at investor_us@oracle.com or (650) 506-4073.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-sets-the-date-for-its-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-earnings-announcement-300969048.html
SOURCE Oracle
