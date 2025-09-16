Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.09.2025 22:33:36

Oracle Launches Java 25 With AI, Security, And Developer Productivity Enhancements

(RTTNews) - Oracle (ORCL) has released Java 25 - Oracle JDK 25, the latest version of the world's most widely used programming language and development platform.

Designed to boost developer productivity, platform stability, performance, and security, Java 25 introduces thousands of improvements. It will receive long-term support for at least eight years, including quarterly security updates until September 2028.

Industry analysts highlighted Java's role in enabling efficient, scalable applications, including AI-powered solutions. They praised Oracle's leadership in evolving Java through its consistent six-month release cadence, which continues to accelerate innovation and make the language more accessible to new developers while meeting enterprise needs for security and robustness.

Java 25 introduces major language and library enhancements such as primitive type pattern matching (JEP 507), module import declarations (JEP 511), compact source files and instance main methods (JEP 512), and flexible constructor bodies (JEP 513), all designed to make Java simpler, safer, and more expressive. Additional updates include structured concurrency (JEP 505), scoped and stable values (JEPs 506, 502), the 10th Vector API incubator (JEP 508), and key security features like PEM encodings (JEP 470) and quantum-safe key derivation (JEP 510). Performance-focused updates include compact object headers (JEP 519) and ahead-of-time profiling tools (JEPs 514, 515) to accelerate startup times and optimize code execution.

The release further enhances monitoring through improved JDK Flight Recorder capabilities (JEPs 509, 518, 520) and strengthens Java's suitability for parallel, multithreaded workloads — particularly relevant for AI inferencing. Oracle emphasized that deploying Java 25 on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) unlocks additional performance, cost-efficiency, and enterprise support benefits through the Oracle Java SE Universal Subscription.

Community leaders welcomed the release, noting that the biannual cadence has consistently delivered meaningful improvements and lowered the barrier for new programmers. They praised features like compact source files and module imports for simplifying development and expanding Java's reach to small tasks, scripts, and AI-driven workloads, while keeping enterprise-grade reliability intact.

ORCL currently trades at $305.59, or 1.14% higher on the NYSE.