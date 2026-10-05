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Oracle Aktie 959184 / US68389X1054

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05.10.2026 02:44:22

Oracle Invests $10 Mln To Support Nashville Symphony's Recovery And Restore Operations

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(RTTNews) - Oracle announced a $10 million investment and a strategic partnership with the Nashville Symphony to help stabilize the organization during its financial restructuring and ensure the continuation of its artistic programs.

The funding will provide critical support for the Symphony's immediate financial needs, enabling the organization to move forward with its planned 2026-27 season. The partnership also aims to safeguard the long-term future of one of Nashville's leading cultural institutions.

As part of the agreement, the Nashville Symphony will reinstate its 2026-27 season and retain its full-time staff and orchestra members. The move reverses plans to furlough musicians and staff on October 18 after the organization declared a financial emergency.

Oracle's support will also facilitate the return of musicians and employees to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, allowing performances and operations to continue without interruption.

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