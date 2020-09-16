16.09.2020 19:52:00

Opus Consulting Solutions Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Consulting Solutions today announced its partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting and professional services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform ™, the world's #1 integration and API platform. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect data from any system – no matter where it resides – to deliver truly connected customer experiences.

Opus' implementation expertise and specific payments industry knowledge, coupled with MuleSoft's technology, gives financial and fintech clients the support and tools they need to unlock and unify data from the rapidly growing number of apps and systems. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can realize speed, agility and innovation at scale.

With a clear focus on the retail payments industry, Opus has a long history of understanding the product engineering and go-to-market strategies of banks, financial institutions, fintechs, payment processors, and payfacs.  This domain expertise is amplified by enabling and enhancing client expectations with new cloud, API, and DevOps strategies, meant to meet competitive market needs and customer demand for new technologies.

In a market where security and customer engagement are crucial, API strategies can define the success of a product or solution.  More and more companies are moving away from developing API development and management tools in-house, to the higher ROI delivered by a comprehensive integration platform.

"Our organization is very excited to include MuleSoft as a part of our overall digital transformation technologies offered to our global clients", said TM Praveen, CEO, Opus Consulting Solutions. "We see a major shift in how our fintech and financial customers view and build and monetize internal and external integrations, and it's crucial that they maximize their long term API investments with the advanced and proven set of tools and features included in the Anypoint Platform."

"The average enterprise has data in nearly 900 applications and only one-third are integrated, leading to disconnected customer experiences across channels. Through its partnership with MuleSoft, Opus is allowing its customers to unlock business capabilities and build application networks that accelerate the speed of IT delivery, increase organizational agility and enable innovation at scale," said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. "We're pleased to welcome Opus into MuleSoft's partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to help our mutual customers deliver connected customer experiences."

As a MuleSoft Partner, Opus helps clients address on-premises, cloud and hybrid integration use cases with scale and ease of use.

About Anypoint Platform
MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is the world's #1 integration and API platform. It uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs, and create connected experiences, faster. Anypoint Platform is the only solution that offers a single, unified platform for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud.

About Opus Consulting Solutions
Opus Consulting Solutions focuses on shaping the future of payments technology. With experience building highly innovative solutions and products, we combine our deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in Payments and Fintech, enabling us to deliver unparalleled quality and value in everything we do.  Visit https://opusconsulting.com to learn more.  Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opus-consulting-solutions-joins-the-mulesoft-partner-program-301132565.html

SOURCE Opus Consulting Solutions, Inc.

