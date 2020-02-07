Optoma UHD50X, First Lightning Fastest 240Hz Projector for Ultimate Home Entertainment Full Speed Ahead

TAIPEI, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Optoma UHD50X, the first projector featuring the lightning fastest 240Hz refresh rate. The latest model added to the line of Optoma No.1 4K UHD projectors* is here to wow the crowd with even more powerful features.

Optoma UHD50X, powered by the latest Texas Instrument 4K UHD DLP technology and designed with the new 8-segment colour wheel, is taking 4K projection to a brand new level. With accurate colours exceeded HDTV Rec. 709 standard and HDR & HLG support, UHD50X is to bring the extremely vivid and fluid visual performance.

In addition to the outstanding colour performance created by Optoma's cutting-edge technology, with Optoma UHD50X, the brand is to carry more display options including the new enhanced gaming mode which features 240Hz refresh rate in 1080p and super low input lag at 15.7ms, allowing incomparable gaming experience on an immersive projection up to 300 inches.

"We are extremely proud to launch Optoma UHD50X, the first Lightning Fastest 240Hz projector," announced by Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC. "As the world-leading brand for 4K UHD home projectors, it is our mission to continuously deliver the most innovative products with extensive values. And we are happy to have UHD50X to join the line of our 4K projectors and set a new standard of the limit of home projector can achieve."

The new Optoma UHD50X features world's first 240Hz refresh rate for the ultra-smooth motion. With full 8.3 million on-screen pixels, it meets the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) requirements for 4K UHD and complies with the High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) compatible display standards. It is designed with the new RGBWRGBW 8 segment colour wheel, offering bright light view at 3,400 lumens with 500,000:1 contrast ratio. Equipped with HDMI 2.0, it is easy to connect UHD50X to any 4K devices such as Apple TV 4K, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X. Moreover, with vertical lens shift and a 1.3X zoom, UHD50X allows easy installation with projection up to 300 inches, delivering the ultimate 4K home entertainment experience.

UHD50X is now available in Australia. For inquiry, please contact: vince.tseng@optoma.com

Optoma Australia: www.optoma.com/au.

* Optoma is the No.1 brand worldwide for 4K projectors, according to PMA Research in Year 2019.

Contact:

Anderson Chen

+886-2-8911-8600ext.3795

anderson.chen@optoma.com

Lucy Wang

+886-2-8911-8600ext.3647

lucy.wang@optoma.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200206/2713375-1

SOURCE Optoma HQ