12.05.2020 04:02:00

Optiva Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or "the Company") (TSX:OPT), the leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, released its first quarter financial results today for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Optiva is the #1 provider of BSS on PUBLIC CLOUD, leading telecoms worldwide to success with cloud-native revenue management software. (CNW Group/Optiva Inc.) (CNW Group/Optiva Inc.)

Q1 Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Three Months Ended

($ US Thousands, except per share information)

March 31,

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

Revenue

19,037

24,942

Net income

808

478

Earnings Per Share 

$ 0.15

$ 0.09

Cash generated from (used in) operating activities

(240)

1,053

Total cash, including restricted cash

30,286

36,300

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2020

  • Revenues decreased by $5.9 million relative to the corresponding quarter of 2019, primarily due to the discontinuation of software, support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit.

  • Optiva's cost of revenue and operating expenses increased by $2.0 million relative to the same period in 2019 as a result of higher research and development costs per its stated strategy, which were slightly offset by lower cost of revenue.

  • First quarter 2020 research and development expenses included $8.2 million of investments in cloud innovation. Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of $36.4 million in cloud innovation and will continue to spend upwards of another $60 million over the course of the next two to three years, as per its stated cloud-driven growth strategy.

  • Net income for the quarter increased to $0.8 million compared to net income of $0.5 million during the corresponding period in 2019. The increase in earnings was mainly attributable to a significant decrease in the valuation of the Series A warrants resulting in a non-cash finance income of approximately $9.8 million.

  • Optiva consumed $0.2 million in cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020, versus generating $1.1 million of cash in the corresponding period in 2019.

  • Continued focus and investments in cloud innovation remain at the forefront of the Company's growth strategy.

Business Highlights:

  • Optiva announced its objective to raise as much as US$100 million for the acceleration of its strategic plan consisting of increasing pace and amount of investments in order to maintain its leadership position in the cloud opportunity, while withstanding near term losses in order to aggressively invest in long-term, sustainable, profitable growth. The Company continues to work with its legal and financial advisors to explore opportunities to raise additional financing to fund its strategic plan.

  • Vodafone Idea, India's leading telecom service provider with a base of 304 million subscribers, went live with a new pilot deployment of cloud-native Optiva Charging Engine on VIL's Universal Cloud.

  • Optiva was named a market disruptor by GlobalData, a world-leading analytics company and one of the largest data and insights solution providers, citing Optiva's leadership in the telecom industry in its journey to the public cloud.

  • The Company strengthens the leadership team by appointing Ganesh Balasubramanian as Chief Revenue Officer. Balasubramanian joins Optiva from Netcracker where he held various leadership roles across the globe.

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

  • Optiva and Truphone set a precedent in the telecom industry that transforms and modernizes charging by deploying a cloud-native telecom charging solution on the public cloud. As a result, Optiva and Truphone are nominees in TM Forum's Excellence Awards 2020, which recognize organizations making a significant contribution to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry.

  • The Company strengthens the leadership team by appointing Ashish K. Joshi as Chief Financial Officer. Joshi previously served in leadership finance roles at Dell, Colfax Inc. and GE Capital.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Further to Optiva's previously announced decision to postpone its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), the Company intends to rely on the temporary relief provided by the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to Ontario Instrument 51-504 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials to postpone the public filing of its executive compensation disclosure until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of Optiva's management information circular in connection with the Meeting.

Conference Call

In light of the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer announced earlier today, Optiva Inc. will not hold an analyst call to discuss its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. MNOs and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS platform. Optiva products offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement 

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at May 11, 2020, about our business and the markets we operate in, and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,


2020

2019




Assets






Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,365,293

$

31,747,993

Trade accounts and other receivables

7,099,611

7,808,293

Unbilled revenue 

5,473,155

4,468,014

Prepaid expenses

1,224,472

1,983,391

Income taxes receivable

4,202,529

4,105,144

Other assets 

469,867

243,199

Inventories

362,520

473,201

Total current assets 

48,197,447

50,829,235




Restricted cash

920,597

951,291

Long-term unbilled revenue                         

4,031,808

4,676,597

Deferred income taxes

202,284

217,423

Investment tax credits 

330,811

358,309

Intangible assets 

9,728,290

12,215,598

Goodwill 

32,271,078

32,271,078




Total assets 

$

95,682,315

$

101,519,531




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)






Current liabilities:



Trade payables

$

12,490,246

$

7,350,942

Accrued liabilities 

8,483,358

10,518,015

Provisions 

3,192,259

3,630,550

Income taxes payable

3,149,645

3,644,752

Deferred revenue

11,546,103

6,363,724

Total current liabilities

38,861,611

31,507,983




Deferred revenue

639,368

702,143

Other liabilities

1,507,013

2,628,408

Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 

11,733,697

12,486,732

Provisions 

24,401

36,611

Preferred shares

66,793,555

66,345,563

Series A Warrant 

10,182,827

22,679,934

Deferred income taxes 

753,073

753,036

Total liabilities

130,495,545

137,140,410




Shareholders' equity (deficit):



Share capital

250,893,223

250,893,223

Standby Warrant

997,500

997,500

Contributed surplus

11,291,632

11,291,632

Deficit

(293,514,389)

(294,322,038)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,481,196)

(4,481,196)

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

(34,813,230)

(35,620,879)




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)

$

95,682,315

$

101,519,531

OPTIVA Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)
(Unaudited)





Three months ended, March 31


2020

2019




Revenue:



Support and subscription

$

15,115,811

$

17,102,903

Software licenses, services and other

3,920,935

7,839,349


19,036,746

24,942,252




Cost of revenue 

5,354,176

8,905,063




Gross profit

13,682,570

16,037,189




Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing

3,023,462

3,585,689

General and administrative

5,464,180

4,000,323

Research and development

11,924,124

6,304,877

Restructuring costs

116,284

1,085,628


20,528,050

14,976,517




Income (loss) from operations

(6,845,480)

1,060,672




Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(1,883,340)

1,153,438

Finance income 

85,736

59,058

Finance recovery (costs)

9,762,938

(1,218,079)




Income before income taxes

1,119,854

1,055,089




Income tax expense:



Current

309,187

569,659

Deferred

3,018

6,923


312,205

576,582




Total comprehensive income

$

807,649

$

478,507




Income per common share:



Basic

$

0.15

$

0.09

Diluted

0.14

0.08







Weighted average number of common shares:



Basic

5,315,757

5,242,672

Diluted

5,632,065

5,633,155




OPTIVA INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)





Three months ended, March 31


2020

2019




Cash provided by (used in):






Operating activities:



Income for the period

$

807,649

$

478,507

Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment 

-

15,889

Amortization of intangible assets 

2,488,329

1,163,170

Finance income 

(85,736)

(59,058)

Finance costs

(9,762,938)

1,218,079

Pensions

4,222

15,004

Income tax expense 

312,205

576,582

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(794,533)

(479,548)

Share-based compensation 

(1,244,048)

191,174

Change in provisions

(450,501)

(485,867)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment 

-

251,308

Change in non-cash operating working capital 

9,419,643

(130,593)


694,292

2,754,647

Interest paid

(22,417)

(19,853)

Interest received

54,779

51,496

Income taxes paid

(966,408)

(1,733,880)


(239,754)

1,052,410




Financing activities:



Dividends paid

(2,209,426)

-


(2,209,426)

-




Investing activities:



Increase in restricted cash

30,694

520,384


30,694

520,384




Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



on cash and cash equivalents

35,786

(137,878)




Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,382,700)

1,434,916




Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

31,747,993

32,359,266




Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

29,365,293

$

33,794,182




 

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

