Optiva Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or "the Company") (TSX:OPT), the leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, released its first quarter financial results today for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Q1 Fiscal 2020 Highlights Three Months Ended ($ US Thousands, except per share information) March 31, (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Revenue 19,037 24,942 Net income 808 478 Earnings Per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.09 Cash generated from (used in) operating activities (240) 1,053 Total cash, including restricted cash 30,286 36,300

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2020

Revenues decreased by $5.9 million relative to the corresponding quarter of 2019, primarily due to the discontinuation of software, support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit.





relative to the corresponding quarter of 2019, primarily due to the discontinuation of software, support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit. Optiva's cost of revenue and operating expenses increased by $2.0 million relative to the same period in 2019 as a result of higher research and development costs per its stated strategy, which were slightly offset by lower cost of revenue.





relative to the same period in 2019 as a result of higher research and development costs per its stated strategy, which were slightly offset by lower cost of revenue. First quarter 2020 research and development expenses included $8.2 million of investments in cloud innovation. Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of $36.4 million in cloud innovation and will continue to spend upwards of another $60 million over the course of the next two to three years, as per its stated cloud-driven growth strategy.





of investments in cloud innovation. Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of in cloud innovation and will continue to spend upwards of another over the course of the next two to three years, as per its stated cloud-driven growth strategy. Net income for the quarter increased to $0.8 million compared to net income of $0.5 million during the corresponding period in 2019. The increase in earnings was mainly attributable to a significant decrease in the valuation of the Series A warrants resulting in a non-cash finance income of approximately $9.8 million .





compared to net income of during the corresponding period in 2019. The increase in earnings was mainly attributable to a significant decrease in the valuation of the Series A warrants resulting in a non-cash finance income of approximately . Optiva consumed $0.2 million in cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020, versus generating $1.1 million of cash in the corresponding period in 2019.





in cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020, versus generating of cash in the corresponding period in 2019. Continued focus and investments in cloud innovation remain at the forefront of the Company's growth strategy.

Business Highlights:

Optiva announced its objective to raise as much as US$100 million for the acceleration of its strategic plan consisting of increasing pace and amount of investments in order to maintain its leadership position in the cloud opportunity, while withstanding near term losses in order to aggressively invest in long-term, sustainable, profitable growth. The Company continues to work with its legal and financial advisors to explore opportunities to raise additional financing to fund its strategic plan.





for the acceleration of its strategic plan consisting of increasing pace and amount of investments in order to maintain its leadership position in the cloud opportunity, while withstanding near term losses in order to aggressively invest in long-term, sustainable, profitable growth. The Company continues to work with its legal and financial advisors to explore opportunities to raise additional financing to fund its strategic plan. Vodafone Idea, India's leading telecom service provider with a base of 304 million subscribers, went live with a new pilot deployment of cloud-native Optiva Charging Engine on VIL's Universal Cloud.





leading telecom service provider with a base of 304 million subscribers, went live with a new pilot deployment of cloud-native Optiva Charging Engine on VIL's Universal Cloud. Optiva was named a market disruptor by GlobalData, a world-leading analytics company and one of the largest data and insights solution providers, citing Optiva's leadership in the telecom industry in its journey to the public cloud.





The Company strengthens the leadership team by appointing Ganesh Balasubramanian as Chief Revenue Officer. Balasubramanian joins Optiva from Netcracker where he held various leadership roles across the globe.



Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

Optiva and Truphone set a precedent in the telecom industry that transforms and modernizes charging by deploying a cloud-native telecom charging solution on the public cloud. As a result, Optiva and Truphone are nominees in TM Forum's Excellence Awards 2020, which recognize organizations making a significant contribution to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry.





The Company strengthens the leadership team by appointing Ashish K. Joshi as Chief Financial Officer. Joshi previously served in leadership finance roles at Dell, Colfax Inc. and GE Capital.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Further to Optiva's previously announced decision to postpone its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), the Company intends to rely on the temporary relief provided by the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to Ontario Instrument 51-504 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials to postpone the public filing of its executive compensation disclosure until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of Optiva's management information circular in connection with the Meeting.

Conference Call

In light of the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer announced earlier today, Optiva Inc. will not hold an analyst call to discuss its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at May 11, 2020, about our business and the markets we operate in, and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)









March 31, December 31,

2020 2019





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,365,293 $ 31,747,993 Trade accounts and other receivables 7,099,611 7,808,293 Unbilled revenue 5,473,155 4,468,014 Prepaid expenses 1,224,472 1,983,391 Income taxes receivable 4,202,529 4,105,144 Other assets 469,867 243,199 Inventories 362,520 473,201 Total current assets 48,197,447 50,829,235





Restricted cash 920,597 951,291 Long-term unbilled revenue 4,031,808 4,676,597 Deferred income taxes 202,284 217,423 Investment tax credits 330,811 358,309 Intangible assets 9,728,290 12,215,598 Goodwill 32,271,078 32,271,078





Total assets $ 95,682,315 $ 101,519,531





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)









Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 12,490,246 $ 7,350,942 Accrued liabilities 8,483,358 10,518,015 Provisions 3,192,259 3,630,550 Income taxes payable 3,149,645 3,644,752 Deferred revenue 11,546,103 6,363,724 Total current liabilities 38,861,611 31,507,983





Deferred revenue 639,368 702,143 Other liabilities 1,507,013 2,628,408 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 11,733,697 12,486,732 Provisions 24,401 36,611 Preferred shares 66,793,555 66,345,563 Series A Warrant 10,182,827 22,679,934 Deferred income taxes 753,073 753,036 Total liabilities 130,495,545 137,140,410





Shareholders' equity (deficit):



Share capital 250,893,223 250,893,223 Standby Warrant 997,500 997,500 Contributed surplus 11,291,632 11,291,632 Deficit (293,514,389) (294,322,038) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,481,196) (4,481,196) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (34,813,230) (35,620,879)





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 95,682,315 $ 101,519,531

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended, March 31

2020 2019





Revenue:



Support and subscription $ 15,115,811 $ 17,102,903 Software licenses, services and other 3,920,935 7,839,349

19,036,746 24,942,252





Cost of revenue 5,354,176 8,905,063





Gross profit 13,682,570 16,037,189





Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing 3,023,462 3,585,689 General and administrative 5,464,180 4,000,323 Research and development 11,924,124 6,304,877 Restructuring costs 116,284 1,085,628

20,528,050 14,976,517





Income (loss) from operations (6,845,480) 1,060,672





Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,883,340) 1,153,438 Finance income 85,736 59,058 Finance recovery (costs) 9,762,938 (1,218,079)





Income before income taxes 1,119,854 1,055,089





Income tax expense:



Current 309,187 569,659 Deferred 3,018 6,923

312,205 576,582





Total comprehensive income $ 807,649 $ 478,507





Income per common share:



Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.09 Diluted 0.14 0.08











Weighted average number of common shares:



Basic 5,315,757 5,242,672 Diluted 5,632,065 5,633,155







OPTIVA INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended, March 31

2020 2019





Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:



Income for the period $ 807,649 $ 478,507 Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment - 15,889 Amortization of intangible assets 2,488,329 1,163,170 Finance income (85,736) (59,058) Finance costs (9,762,938) 1,218,079 Pensions 4,222 15,004 Income tax expense 312,205 576,582 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (794,533) (479,548) Share-based compensation (1,244,048) 191,174 Change in provisions (450,501) (485,867) Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 251,308 Change in non-cash operating working capital 9,419,643 (130,593)

694,292 2,754,647 Interest paid (22,417) (19,853) Interest received 54,779 51,496 Income taxes paid (966,408) (1,733,880)

(239,754) 1,052,410





Financing activities:



Dividends paid (2,209,426) -

(2,209,426) -





Investing activities:



Increase in restricted cash 30,694 520,384

30,694 520,384





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



on cash and cash equivalents 35,786 (137,878)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,382,700) 1,434,916





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 31,747,993 32,359,266





Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 29,365,293 $ 33,794,182







