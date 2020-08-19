Optiva Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), an innovative software provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, monetization solutions to leading communication service providers (CSPs) globally, today announced that the size of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has been fixed at eight and that Robert Stabile, Andrew Day, Lee Matheson, Paul Yancich, Dan Goldsmith, Ryan Morris, Anuroop Duggal and Demetrios Anaipakos were elected to the Board at the Company's annual and special meeting of holders of subordinate voting shares held earlier today (the "Meeting"). In addition, resolutions were carried to appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration, to approve and confirm the adoption of the Company's By-law No. 2, to ratify the adoption of the Company's shareholder rights plan and to approve the unallocated options available under the Company's stock option plan.

Detailed results of the votes are as follows:

1. Fixing the Size of the Board to Eight Directors

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Against 3,173,503 62.86%

1,874,834 37.14%

2. Election of Directors



Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Withheld Robert Stabile 3,092,728 86.59%

478,758 13.41% Andrew Day 3,264,370 91.40%

307,116 8.60% Lee Matheson 3,264,370 91.40%

307,116 8.60% Paul Yancich 3,264,370 91.40%

307,116 8.60% Dan Goldsmith 3,154,372 88.32%

417,114 11.68% Ryan Morris 3,154,372 88.32%

417,114 11.68% Anuroop Duggal 3,264,370 91.40%

307,116 8.60% Demetrios Anaipakos 2,968,047 83.10%

603,439 16.90%

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Withheld 4,635,287 90.67%

476,746 9.33%

4. Confirmation of the Adoption of By-Law No. 2

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Against 3,219,786 63.78%

1,828,551 36.22%

5. Approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan

Results of votes from disinterested shareholders:

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Against 2,618,564 73.32%

952,922 26.68%

Results of all votes cast:

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Against 2,618,564 51.87%

2,429,773 48.13%

6. Approval of Unallocated Stock Options

Number of Shares For

Number of Shares Against 2,960,631 58.65%

2,087,706 41.35%

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. CSP operators and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

