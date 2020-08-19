|
19.08.2020 03:52:00
Optiva Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), an innovative software provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, monetization solutions to leading communication service providers (CSPs) globally, today announced that the size of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has been fixed at eight and that Robert Stabile, Andrew Day, Lee Matheson, Paul Yancich, Dan Goldsmith, Ryan Morris, Anuroop Duggal and Demetrios Anaipakos were elected to the Board at the Company's annual and special meeting of holders of subordinate voting shares held earlier today (the "Meeting"). In addition, resolutions were carried to appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration, to approve and confirm the adoption of the Company's By-law No. 2, to ratify the adoption of the Company's shareholder rights plan and to approve the unallocated options available under the Company's stock option plan.
Detailed results of the votes are as follows:
1. Fixing the Size of the Board to Eight Directors
Number of Shares For
Number of Shares Against
3,173,503
62.86%
1,874,834
37.14%
2. Election of Directors
Number of Shares For
Number of Shares Withheld
Robert Stabile
3,092,728
86.59%
478,758
13.41%
Andrew Day
3,264,370
91.40%
307,116
8.60%
Lee Matheson
3,264,370
91.40%
307,116
8.60%
Paul Yancich
3,264,370
91.40%
307,116
8.60%
Dan Goldsmith
3,154,372
88.32%
417,114
11.68%
Ryan Morris
3,154,372
88.32%
417,114
11.68%
Anuroop Duggal
3,264,370
91.40%
307,116
8.60%
Demetrios Anaipakos
2,968,047
83.10%
603,439
16.90%
3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
Number of Shares For
Number of Shares Withheld
4,635,287
90.67%
476,746
9.33%
4. Confirmation of the Adoption of By-Law No. 2
Number of Shares For
Number of Shares Against
3,219,786
63.78%
1,828,551
36.22%
5. Approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan
Results of votes from disinterested shareholders:
Number of Shares For
Number of Shares Against
2,618,564
73.32%
952,922
26.68%
Results of all votes cast:
Number of Shares For
Number of Shares Against
2,618,564
51.87%
2,429,773
48.13%
6. Approval of Unallocated Stock Options
Number of Shares For
Number of Shares Against
2,960,631
58.65%
2,087,706
41.35%
About Optiva Inc.
Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. CSP operators and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.
SOURCE Optiva Inc.
