19.08.2020 03:52:00

Optiva Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), an innovative software provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, monetization solutions to leading communication service providers (CSPs) globally, today announced that the size of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has been fixed at eight and that Robert Stabile, Andrew Day, Lee Matheson, Paul Yancich, Dan Goldsmith, Ryan Morris, Anuroop Duggal and Demetrios Anaipakos were elected to the Board at the Company's annual and special meeting of holders of subordinate voting shares held earlier today (the "Meeting"). In addition, resolutions were carried to appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration, to approve and confirm the adoption of the Company's By-law No. 2, to ratify the adoption of the Company's shareholder rights plan and to approve the unallocated options available under the Company's stock option plan.

Detailed results of the votes are as follows:

1.     Fixing the Size of the Board to Eight Directors

Number of Shares For


Number of Shares Against

3,173,503

62.86%


1,874,834

37.14%

2.     Election of Directors


Number of Shares For


Number of Shares Withheld

Robert Stabile

3,092,728

86.59%


478,758

13.41%

Andrew Day

3,264,370

91.40%


307,116

8.60%

Lee Matheson

3,264,370

91.40%


307,116

8.60%

Paul Yancich

3,264,370

91.40%


307,116

8.60%

Dan Goldsmith

3,154,372

88.32%


417,114

11.68%

Ryan Morris

3,154,372

88.32%


417,114

11.68%

Anuroop Duggal

3,264,370

91.40%


307,116

8.60%

Demetrios Anaipakos

2,968,047

83.10%


603,439

16.90%

3.     Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Number of Shares For


Number of Shares Withheld

4,635,287

90.67%


476,746

9.33%

4.     Confirmation of the Adoption of By-Law No. 2

Number of Shares For


Number of Shares Against

3,219,786

63.78%


1,828,551

36.22%

5.     Approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan

Results of votes from disinterested shareholders:

Number of Shares For


Number of Shares Against

2,618,564

73.32%


952,922

26.68%

Results of all votes cast:

Number of Shares For


Number of Shares Against

2,618,564

51.87%


2,429,773

48.13%

6.     Approval of Unallocated Stock Options

Number of Shares For


Number of Shares Against

2,960,631

58.65%


2,087,706

41.35%

 

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. CSP operators and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

