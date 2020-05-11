Options Available for Drivers Struggling to Pay for Car Insurance Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The harsh effects of the coronavirus pandemic are now visible to anyone. Unemployment is skyrocketing in the United States and many people are struggling to pay for what they need and their monthly bills. Saving money is becoming more crucial, and one area where people can reduce their expenses is car insurance coverage.

Depending on their situation, drivers can tweak their policies to save some money. However, drivers are advised to make changes only after they've carefully analyzed the possible consequences of their decisions. In most cases, drivers can choose from the following options that are available for them:



Negotiating with their car insurance companies. There are many ways to go about asking for a lower monthly premium. First, drivers can call their insurance providers directly and speak with an agent, or they can contact them via email or through online chat. In all cases, drivers should explain their difficult financial situation and raise the prospect of switching to a different provider. In these tough times, providers are likely to accept a lower rate than to lose a customer. Secondly, drivers who have different policies at different insurers can get a bundling discount if they decide to bundle their policies with one insurer. Finally, drivers should ask their providers if they are eligible for discounts such as military, good student, good driver, installed antitheft devices, good credit score, automatic pay. Also, many drivers are driving fewer miles in this period and they can be eligible for a low-mileage discount.

Changing insurance coverage or benefits. Raising the deductible to a higher amount is one of the methods drivers can use to lower their monthly bills. Eliminating certain types of coverage can also help drivers make some savings. Popular additional coverages such as comprehensive, collision, and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage can be quite expensive for some in this period. However, drivers are recommended to keep their UM coverage as more and more drivers are driving without insurance

Go without car insurance. Canceling car insurance should be done only by drivers who decided to stop driving altogether. Drivers who cancel their insurance should surrender their license plates. Some states will assume that a vehicle that has valid tags is still being driven by its owner. Drivers who cancel their insurance, but continue to drive their vehicles can face civil and criminal penalties.

