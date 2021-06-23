SMI 11’906 -0.6%  SPI 15’287 -0.6%  Dow 33’918 -0.1%  DAX 15’456 -1.2%  Euro 1.0957 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’076 -1.1%  Gold 1’781 0.1%  Bitcoin 30’620 2.7%  Dollar 0.9182 0.0%  Öl 75.2 0.6% 

23.06.2021 20:10:00

Optimus SBR Acquires Unilytics

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Optimus SBR, one of the largest independent management consulting firms in North America, announced their seventh acquisition in a decade with the purchase of a data advisory and analytics firm – Unilytics.  At the same time, they announced the formal establishment of Optimus SBR Technology.

The events of the past year have driven significant changes in consumer behaviour and the way in which people interact to get work done. The rapid acceleration of digital adoption has taken hold across every industry. Optimus SBR has made significant investments over the past several months to support this shift, specifically around Data and Technology.

"I'm thrilled to announce that we have completed our seventh acquisition with the purchase of a data advisory and analytics firm – Unilytics," said Kevin Gauci, Founder and CEO, Optimus SBR. "Unilytics brings over 20 years of experience with helping organizations build their data capabilities to better support decisions, make strategic moves, and set policies with rich reporting and dashboarding capabilities. When added to Optimus SBR's already strong data offering, this new addition will allow us to offer our clients a more robust suite of data services." 

The Unilytics team is excited to be joining Optimus SBR and are eager to offer enhanced services to their existing clients in the areas of service delivery, work practices, subject matter expertise, and skill diversity.

"I am very excited about the continued evolution of the Unilytics story. Optimus SBR shares our entrepreneurial spirit, and their bold, can-do attitude is a strong match to how we have provided clients with value," said Peder Enhorning, President and CEO, Unilytics.

Optimus SBR is now well positioned to offer an end-to-end solution, from data strategy, governance, infrastructure, and data management, to visualization, insights and training via their expanded offering Optimus SBR Data.

Over the past year, Optimus SBR has seen their clients accelerate initiatives such as their digital offerings as well as rushing to establish remote working infrastructure and effective communication channels. Recognizing this fundamental acceleration of technology adoption, and its increasing criticality to clients' business models, Optimus SBR also announced the formal establishment of Optimus SBR Technology.

"While we have always offered some technology capabilities, we felt it critical that we expand our official offering of technology services. We have welcomed a new head of Technology, Doug Wilson, formerly of BMO, TD Bank and CGI, and are pleased to offer an expanded portfolio of services that range from IT strategy and transformation through to execution support of IT delivery and operations initiatives," said Kevin.

Optimus SBR has been on an amazing ten-year journey of providing value-driven and innovative solutions for clients, and these latest developments will help ensure that this story continues.

About Optimus SBR

Optimus SBR is one of the largest independent management consulting firms in North America that provides advisory services customized to address strategy, process, and project management needs to leading private and public organizations across North America. 

Optimus SBR is recognized as one of Best Workplaces™ in Canada for three consecutive years, as well as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies for eight consecutive years.

For further information: www.optimussbr.com

SOURCE Optimus SBR

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:58 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15:23 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:30 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
09:37 Pharmariesen bremsen SMI
08:52 Marktüberblick: Techwerte im Rallymodus
22.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf Snap Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Avis de ne pas consommer du poisson fumé conditionné et vendu par l'entreprise Le Marché des Saveurs du Québec
Avis de ne pas consommer du bœuf haché vendus par l'entreprise Fouquet Morel inc.
CS-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Credit Suisse veröffentlicht historische Finanzdaten
Dow Jones kaum bewegt -- SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Zur-Rose-Aktie dreht nach Bericht zu e-Rezepten deutlich ins Minus - CEO bemängelt zu langsame Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen
US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- SMI schliesst niedriger -- DAX zum Handelsende leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Plug Power-Aktie stark gefragt: Plug Power macht mehr Umsatz
BioNTech-Aktie gewinnt: BioNTech will schnell auf neue Virus-Varianten reagieren können
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re reduziert Beteiligung an Phoenix Group
Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Novartis will offenbar 2021 rund 50 Millionen Dosen BioNTech-Impfstoff abfüllen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit