Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’057 0.2%  SPI 17’920 0.0%  Dow 48’114 -0.6%  DAX 24’077 -0.6%  Euro 0.9341 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’718 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’788 1.5%  Dollar 0.7951 -0.1%  Öl 58.8 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Helvetia Baloise46664220Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
Lidar und eigene Chips: Rivian-Strategie sorgt für Analystenskepsis
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
Suche...
eToro entdecken

TEGNA Aktie 28511168 / US87901J1051

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.12.2025 02:21:10

Optimum Rejects TEGNA's Fee Hikes

TEGNA
15.63 CHF -0.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Optimum (OPTU) announced that it rejected excessive and unjustified demands from TEGNA, the broadcast provider behind certain local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC-affiliated stations as well as the CW. TEGNA is seeking fee increases that are divorced from market reality, including a 30% hike for major network affiliates and a 50% increase for the CW.

According to Optimum, TEGNA's approach attempts to drive up costs on two fronts: imposing steep premiums on major networks while simultaneously raising rates for lower-viewership channels like the CW. This pricing strategy disregards the current media environment, where consumers demand value and flexibility, and highlights the disconnect between cost and actual value. It underscores how outdated today's programming model has become.

Optimum noted that the demands cannot be viewed in isolation. They are directly tied to the looming merger of Nexstar and TEGNA, which threatens to accelerate consolidation in the broadcasting industry. Optimum's negotiations with both TEGNA and Nexstar—set to expire just one week apart—reveal the darker consequences of broadcaster consolidation, where competition shrinks and consumers ultimately bear the burden.