Optimized Payments Continue to Grow Team, Hires Payments Veteran

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimized Payments, a leading payments analytics and consulting firm, has hired a payments veteran, Jim Paradis, from Chase Merchant Services as one of its senior payments consultants. Jim will help the Company manage its growing portfolio of Fortune 1000 clients by providing analytics and advice to reduce the cost of payments and streamline back-office operations.

Jim brings over 30 years of experience in the payments industry—15 of those years were spent managing national and international enterprise accounts with Discover and Chase, a global leader in payments processing. Throughout his career, he's identified millions in cost savings for his clients through interchange analysis and MCC management.

Reducing costs isn't the only skill in Jim's wheelhouse. He's well-versed in helping high-risk clients navigate Visa and MasterCard chargeback monitoring programs, as past successes indicate. In addition, he focuses on developing and monitoring key performance indicators for each client to ensure continued optimal performance.

"I'm excited to have Jim join our team," says Anand Goel, CEO of Optimized Payments. "He brings three decades of advanced knowledge and insights in the payments space, including contract renegotiation, interchange optimization, and overall industry best practices. His experience managing payment complexities and nuances with some of the largest insurance companies and billers in the U.S. will be invaluable as we serve clients in these verticals."

On what he's enjoyed most over his 30-year career in payments, Jim says it's being able to make a difference for his clients. Through identifying significant cost savings and consulting on processing efficiencies, he's become a trusted partner to dozens of large clients globally. "Joining Optimized Payments gives me the opportunity to continue contributing to my clients' success, and I'm eager to get started."

Optimized Payments is a payments analytics and consulting firm dedicated to helping clients reduce the cost of card acceptance while simplifying the back office operations. By leveraging its proprietary software and its consultants' broad industry experience and insights, Optimized Payments has saved clients over $280 million in card processing costs.

