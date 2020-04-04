Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor, Data Rate, Distance, Fiber Type, Connector, Wavelength, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor (SFF, SFP, SFP+, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP28), Data Rate, Distance, Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Connector, Wavelength, Application (Telecom, Data Center, and Enterprise), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical transceiver market size is expected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0%.



One of the major driving factors for the market growth is the increasing adoption of smart devices and rising data traffic. Also, the growing demand for computing applications and increasing requirements of compact and energy-efficient modules are driving the growth of the market. The emerging focus on 5G networks and increasing demand for high data transfer capabilities to provide opportunities for the market. However, the increasing design complexity restrains the market growth.



Based on fiber type, optical transceiver market for multimode fiber to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The optical transceiver market for multimode fiber is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to benefits offered by multimode fiber such as cost-efficiency, high speed, and bandwidth across shorter distances, larger fiber cores, and good alignment tolerances, among others. Multimode fibers are mostly available in two dimensions - 50 microns and 62.5 microns and are widely used to address the specific needs of applications and shorter reach applications. Furthermore, multimode fibers are used across data centers over a range of 100-150 meters to provide low-cost optical connection.



Based on data rates band, transceivers supporting data rates 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100Gbps expected to grow at a high rate from 2020 to 2025.



Optical transceivers supporting data rates from 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100Gbps are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for higher data transmission is mainly driving the growing demand for 100G, 200G, and 400G transceivers. With the advent of advanced technologies such as AI and 5G, there is an increased requirement for higher bandwidth, which is eventually necessary for data center applications.



Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart devices and IoT is also responsible for the increasing demand for high data-rate enabled optical transceivers. Optical transceivers in the range of 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps are becoming predominant among global cloud service providers, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. Owing to these advancements, it is evident that the increase in data rates across hyperscale data center applications will drive the growth of the optical transceiver market for 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps data rates.



APAC optical transceiver to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period



Factors such as increasing internet penetration, technological advancements such as 4G and 5G connection, increase in the number of smartphone and connected device users eventually increase data traffic in data centers and provide an opportunity for high data rate optical transceivers across the APAC region. Moreover, it increases the expansion of hyper-scale data centers across the region, boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, three major internet companies in China - Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent (BAT), are expanding their data centers across the Asian territory. Hence, the increasing expansion of data centers and advanced communication technologies are expected to drive the optical transceiver market in this region



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Optical Transceiver Market

4.2 Optical Transceiver Market in North America, by Wavelength And Application

4.3 Optical Transceiver Market, by Wavelength

4.4 Country-Wise Optical Transceiver Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices And Rising Data Traffic

5.1.1.2 Growing Demands of Cloud Computing Applications

5.1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Compact And Energy-Efficient Transceivers

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Increasing Network Complexity

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Focus on 5G Network

5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand for High Data Transfer Capabilities

5.1.3.3 Expansion of Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Everchanging Customer Demands



6 Optical Transceivers Market, by Form Factor

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SFF And SFP

6.2.1 SFF And SFP Form Factor Enables Lowr Data Rate Transmission

6.3 SFP+ And SFP28

6.3.1 It Enables Both Single-Mode And Multimode Fiber Optic Communication

6.4 QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, And QSFP28

6.4.1 Fastest Growing Segment Owing to Adoption for High Data Rate Transmission

6.5 CFP, CFP2, And CFP4

6.5.1 Market for This Type of Transceivers Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR in APAC

6.6 XFP

6.6.1 It Supports Ethernet, Fiber Channel, And Sonet Standards

6.7 CXP

6.7.1 CXP Transceivers are Used for High-Density Applications



7 Optical Transceivers Market, by Data Rate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Less Than 10 Gbps

7.2.1 Less Than 10 Gbps Data Rate is Mostly Suited for Long Distance Applications

7.3 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps

7.3.1 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps of Data Rate are Mostly Used Across Telecommunication Applications

7.4 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps

7.4.1 Increasing Interests of Cloud Providers to Switch to High Data Rates Provides Opportunity for The Market

7.5 More Than 100 Gbps

7.5.1 Increasing Trends of 5G Would Create Market Opportunity



8 Optical Transceivers Market, by Fiber Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-Mode Fiber (SMF)

8.2.1 Single-Mode Fibers Transmit Higher Bandwidth Level Over Longer Distance

8.3 Multimode Fiber (MMF)

8.3.1 Multimode Fibers are Less Expensive And are Best Suited for Short-Range Applications



9 Optical Transceivers Market, by Distance

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Less Than 1 Km

9.2.1 Higher Data Rate Transceivers are Used for Less Than 1Km Distance Connectivity in Data Centers

9.3 1 to 10 Km

9.3.1 Transceiver Modules Operating Within to 10 Km Distance are Used for Intra Data Center Connection Applications

9.4 11 to 100 Km

9.4.1 Optical Transceivers, Operating Within Distance of 11 to 100 Km are Operated on Single-Mode Fibers

9.5 More Than 100 Km

9.5.1 Optical Transceivers for More Than 100 Km are Mainly Used for Long Distance Telecommunication Networks



10 Optical Transceivers Market, by Wavelength

10.1 Introduction

10.2 850 NM Band

10.2.1 Multimode Optical Transceivers Mostly Operate in 850 NM Band

10.3 1310 NM Band

10.3.1 The 1310 NM Band is Most Suitable for High Data Transfer Rates Across a Short to Medium Distances

10.4 1550 NM Band

10.4.1 Transceivers Operating Across 1550 NM Band Suitable for Long-Distance Data Transmission Applications

10.5 Others



11 Optical Transceivers Market, by Connector

11.1 Introduction

11.2 LC Connector

11.2.1 LC Connector is Mostly Used for Datacom And High-Density Interconnect Applications

11.3 SC Connector

11.3.1 SC Connector Based Optical Transceivers are Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR in APAC

11.4 MPO Connector

11.4.1 Use of MPO Connector for High-Speed Optical Transceivers to Drive Growth of Market

11.5 RJ-45

11.5.1 RJ45 Transceiver are Offer Lowest Data Rate Capability



12 Optical Transceivers Market, by Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Telecommunication

12.2.1 Ultra-Long-Haul Network

12.2.1.1 Dwdm Technology Used for Ultra-Long-Haul Network Communications

12.2.2 Long-Haul Network

12.2.2.1 Single-Mode Fibers are Mostly Used for Long Haul Networks

12.2.3 Metro Network

12.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of 4G And 5G Would Provide Opportunity for Market

12.3 Data Center

12.3.1 Data Center Interconnect

12.3.1.1 Increasing Data Traffic Creating Opportunity for 100G Transceivers in The Market

12.3.2 Intra-Data Center Connection

12.3.2.1 Rising Trends of Cloud Storage And Emerging Technologies Such As Ai, Deep Learning, Virtual Reality Rising Data Traffic are Driving Growth of High-Speed Transceivers

12.4 Enterprise

12.4.1 Increasing Need for High Data Rates for Various Enterprise Applications Drives Growth of Market



13 Optical Transceivers Market, by Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Presence of 5 Major Cloud Service Providers Drives Growth of Market

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Canada is One of The Emerging Hotbeds of Data Center Applications

13.2.3 Mexico

13.2.3.1 Rising Demand for 5G Technology is Attracting Investments Across Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Germany Increased Adoption Rate of Connected And Iot Devices for Industrial And Vehicular Applications

13.3.2 Uk

13.3.2.1 Uk Has Increasing Investments for Development of Infrastructure to Support 5G Technology And Data Center Applications

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Presence of Several Big Telecom Operators is Increasing Opportunities for Flourishing 5G Communication Across France

13.3.4 Rest of Europe (Roe)

13.4 APAC

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Presence of Top 3 Chinese Internet Companies, Baidu, Alibaba, And Tencent is Driving Opportunities for Market

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Increasing Trend of Technological Applications, Such As Cloud-Based Solutions And Growing Market for Consumer Electronic Products is Increasing Opportunities for Optical Transceivers Across Japan

13.4.3 South Korea

13.4.3.1 Rising Number of Internet Users And Early Adoption of 5G in Country Provide Ample Opportunities

13.4.4 Rest of APAC (ROAPAC)

13.5 Rest of World (RoW)

13.5.1 South America

13.5.1.1 South America is Progressing Towards Fifth-Generation Technology Operations for Expanding 5G Business

13.5.2 Middle-East & Africa (Mea)

13.5.2.1 Middle East Has Escalating Demands for High Data Connection Owing to Increasing Adoption Rate of Mobile Phone Users



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Optical Transceiver Market, 2019

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Innovators

14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.5 Business Strategy Excellence

14.6 Competitive Situations And Trends

14.6.1 Product Launches

14.6.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

14.6.3 Acquisitions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 II-VI

15.2.2 Fit Hong Teng

15.2.3 Lumentum

15.2.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries

15.2.5 Accelink

15.2.6 Applied Optoelectronics

15.2.7 Fujitsu Optical Components

15.2.8 Innolight

15.2.9 Mellanox

15.2.10 Neophotonics

15.3 Right to Win

15.4 Other Key Players

15.4.1 Ciena

15.4.2 Cisco

15.4.3 Hisense Broadband

15.4.4 Intel

15.4.5 NEC

15.4.6 Perle Systems

15.4.7 Reflex Photonics

15.4.8 Smartoptics

15.4.9 Solid Optics

15.4.10 Source Photonics



