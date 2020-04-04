|
Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor, Data Rate, Distance, Fiber Type, Connector, Wavelength, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor (SFF, SFP, SFP+, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP28), Data Rate, Distance, Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Connector, Wavelength, Application (Telecom, Data Center, and Enterprise), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical transceiver market size is expected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0%.
One of the major driving factors for the market growth is the increasing adoption of smart devices and rising data traffic. Also, the growing demand for computing applications and increasing requirements of compact and energy-efficient modules are driving the growth of the market. The emerging focus on 5G networks and increasing demand for high data transfer capabilities to provide opportunities for the market. However, the increasing design complexity restrains the market growth.
Based on fiber type, optical transceiver market for multimode fiber to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The optical transceiver market for multimode fiber is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to benefits offered by multimode fiber such as cost-efficiency, high speed, and bandwidth across shorter distances, larger fiber cores, and good alignment tolerances, among others. Multimode fibers are mostly available in two dimensions - 50 microns and 62.5 microns and are widely used to address the specific needs of applications and shorter reach applications. Furthermore, multimode fibers are used across data centers over a range of 100-150 meters to provide low-cost optical connection.
Based on data rates band, transceivers supporting data rates 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100Gbps expected to grow at a high rate from 2020 to 2025.
Optical transceivers supporting data rates from 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100Gbps are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for higher data transmission is mainly driving the growing demand for 100G, 200G, and 400G transceivers. With the advent of advanced technologies such as AI and 5G, there is an increased requirement for higher bandwidth, which is eventually necessary for data center applications.
Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart devices and IoT is also responsible for the increasing demand for high data-rate enabled optical transceivers. Optical transceivers in the range of 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps are becoming predominant among global cloud service providers, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. Owing to these advancements, it is evident that the increase in data rates across hyperscale data center applications will drive the growth of the optical transceiver market for 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps data rates.
APAC optical transceiver to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period
Factors such as increasing internet penetration, technological advancements such as 4G and 5G connection, increase in the number of smartphone and connected device users eventually increase data traffic in data centers and provide an opportunity for high data rate optical transceivers across the APAC region. Moreover, it increases the expansion of hyper-scale data centers across the region, boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, three major internet companies in China - Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent (BAT), are expanding their data centers across the Asian territory. Hence, the increasing expansion of data centers and advanced communication technologies are expected to drive the optical transceiver market in this region
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Optical Transceiver Market
4.2 Optical Transceiver Market in North America, by Wavelength And Application
4.3 Optical Transceiver Market, by Wavelength
4.4 Country-Wise Optical Transceiver Market Growth Rate
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices And Rising Data Traffic
5.1.1.2 Growing Demands of Cloud Computing Applications
5.1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Compact And Energy-Efficient Transceivers
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Increasing Network Complexity
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Emerging Focus on 5G Network
5.1.3.2 Increasing Demand for High Data Transfer Capabilities
5.1.3.3 Expansion of Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Economies
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Everchanging Customer Demands
6 Optical Transceivers Market, by Form Factor
6.1 Introduction
6.2 SFF And SFP
6.2.1 SFF And SFP Form Factor Enables Lowr Data Rate Transmission
6.3 SFP+ And SFP28
6.3.1 It Enables Both Single-Mode And Multimode Fiber Optic Communication
6.4 QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, And QSFP28
6.4.1 Fastest Growing Segment Owing to Adoption for High Data Rate Transmission
6.5 CFP, CFP2, And CFP4
6.5.1 Market for This Type of Transceivers Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR in APAC
6.6 XFP
6.6.1 It Supports Ethernet, Fiber Channel, And Sonet Standards
6.7 CXP
6.7.1 CXP Transceivers are Used for High-Density Applications
7 Optical Transceivers Market, by Data Rate
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Less Than 10 Gbps
7.2.1 Less Than 10 Gbps Data Rate is Mostly Suited for Long Distance Applications
7.3 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps
7.3.1 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps of Data Rate are Mostly Used Across Telecommunication Applications
7.4 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps
7.4.1 Increasing Interests of Cloud Providers to Switch to High Data Rates Provides Opportunity for The Market
7.5 More Than 100 Gbps
7.5.1 Increasing Trends of 5G Would Create Market Opportunity
8 Optical Transceivers Market, by Fiber Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single-Mode Fiber (SMF)
8.2.1 Single-Mode Fibers Transmit Higher Bandwidth Level Over Longer Distance
8.3 Multimode Fiber (MMF)
8.3.1 Multimode Fibers are Less Expensive And are Best Suited for Short-Range Applications
9 Optical Transceivers Market, by Distance
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Less Than 1 Km
9.2.1 Higher Data Rate Transceivers are Used for Less Than 1Km Distance Connectivity in Data Centers
9.3 1 to 10 Km
9.3.1 Transceiver Modules Operating Within to 10 Km Distance are Used for Intra Data Center Connection Applications
9.4 11 to 100 Km
9.4.1 Optical Transceivers, Operating Within Distance of 11 to 100 Km are Operated on Single-Mode Fibers
9.5 More Than 100 Km
9.5.1 Optical Transceivers for More Than 100 Km are Mainly Used for Long Distance Telecommunication Networks
10 Optical Transceivers Market, by Wavelength
10.1 Introduction
10.2 850 NM Band
10.2.1 Multimode Optical Transceivers Mostly Operate in 850 NM Band
10.3 1310 NM Band
10.3.1 The 1310 NM Band is Most Suitable for High Data Transfer Rates Across a Short to Medium Distances
10.4 1550 NM Band
10.4.1 Transceivers Operating Across 1550 NM Band Suitable for Long-Distance Data Transmission Applications
10.5 Others
11 Optical Transceivers Market, by Connector
11.1 Introduction
11.2 LC Connector
11.2.1 LC Connector is Mostly Used for Datacom And High-Density Interconnect Applications
11.3 SC Connector
11.3.1 SC Connector Based Optical Transceivers are Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR in APAC
11.4 MPO Connector
11.4.1 Use of MPO Connector for High-Speed Optical Transceivers to Drive Growth of Market
11.5 RJ-45
11.5.1 RJ45 Transceiver are Offer Lowest Data Rate Capability
12 Optical Transceivers Market, by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Telecommunication
12.2.1 Ultra-Long-Haul Network
12.2.1.1 Dwdm Technology Used for Ultra-Long-Haul Network Communications
12.2.2 Long-Haul Network
12.2.2.1 Single-Mode Fibers are Mostly Used for Long Haul Networks
12.2.3 Metro Network
12.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of 4G And 5G Would Provide Opportunity for Market
12.3 Data Center
12.3.1 Data Center Interconnect
12.3.1.1 Increasing Data Traffic Creating Opportunity for 100G Transceivers in The Market
12.3.2 Intra-Data Center Connection
12.3.2.1 Rising Trends of Cloud Storage And Emerging Technologies Such As Ai, Deep Learning, Virtual Reality Rising Data Traffic are Driving Growth of High-Speed Transceivers
12.4 Enterprise
12.4.1 Increasing Need for High Data Rates for Various Enterprise Applications Drives Growth of Market
13 Optical Transceivers Market, by Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.1.1 Presence of 5 Major Cloud Service Providers Drives Growth of Market
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.2.1 Canada is One of The Emerging Hotbeds of Data Center Applications
13.2.3 Mexico
13.2.3.1 Rising Demand for 5G Technology is Attracting Investments Across Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.1.1 Germany Increased Adoption Rate of Connected And Iot Devices for Industrial And Vehicular Applications
13.3.2 Uk
13.3.2.1 Uk Has Increasing Investments for Development of Infrastructure to Support 5G Technology And Data Center Applications
13.3.3 France
13.3.3.1 Presence of Several Big Telecom Operators is Increasing Opportunities for Flourishing 5G Communication Across France
13.3.4 Rest of Europe (Roe)
13.4 APAC
13.4.1 China
13.4.1.1 Presence of Top 3 Chinese Internet Companies, Baidu, Alibaba, And Tencent is Driving Opportunities for Market
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.2.1 Increasing Trend of Technological Applications, Such As Cloud-Based Solutions And Growing Market for Consumer Electronic Products is Increasing Opportunities for Optical Transceivers Across Japan
13.4.3 South Korea
13.4.3.1 Rising Number of Internet Users And Early Adoption of 5G in Country Provide Ample Opportunities
13.4.4 Rest of APAC (ROAPAC)
13.5 Rest of World (RoW)
13.5.1 South America
13.5.1.1 South America is Progressing Towards Fifth-Generation Technology Operations for Expanding 5G Business
13.5.2 Middle-East & Africa (Mea)
13.5.2.1 Middle East Has Escalating Demands for High Data Connection Owing to Increasing Adoption Rate of Mobile Phone Users
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Optical Transceiver Market, 2019
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Innovators
14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.5 Business Strategy Excellence
14.6 Competitive Situations And Trends
14.6.1 Product Launches
14.6.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations
14.6.3 Acquisitions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Players
15.2.1 II-VI
15.2.2 Fit Hong Teng
15.2.3 Lumentum
15.2.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries
15.2.5 Accelink
15.2.6 Applied Optoelectronics
15.2.7 Fujitsu Optical Components
15.2.8 Innolight
15.2.9 Mellanox
15.2.10 Neophotonics
15.3 Right to Win
15.4 Other Key Players
15.4.1 Ciena
15.4.2 Cisco
15.4.3 Hisense Broadband
15.4.4 Intel
15.4.5 NEC
15.4.6 Perle Systems
15.4.7 Reflex Photonics
15.4.8 Smartoptics
15.4.9 Solid Optics
15.4.10 Source Photonics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87x5at
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optical-transceiver-market-by-form-factor-data-rate-distance-fiber-type-connector-wavelength-application-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301035108.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
