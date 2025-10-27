Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’480 -0.7%  SPI 17’249 -0.6%  Dow 47’207 1.0%  DAX 24’208 -0.1%  Euro 0.9263 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’692 0.3%  Gold 4’025 -1.3%  Bitcoin 91’897 0.8%  Dollar 0.7959 -0.1%  Öl 65.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Mittag
Ausblick: UnitedHealth stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Boeing-Aktie dennoch fester: Tarifstreit beim US-Flugzeugbauer spitzt sich weiter zu
Clariant-Aktie im Minus: Verkleinerung des Verwaltungsrats auf 8 von 11 Personen
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Weitere Rally oder Risiko? - Experten warnen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Opthea Aktie 57693347 / US68386J2087

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.10.2025 12:40:30

Opthea Appoints Hamish George As CFO

Opthea
2.96 EUR 3.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Opthea Ltd. (OPT.AX, OPT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced the appointment of Hamish George as Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

The company also stated that Stephanie Vipond of Bio101 will assume the role of Joint Company Secretary in place of Karen Adams, effective today.

Together, George and Vipond are responsible for communication between the Company and ASX.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading at $3.41 on the Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu Opthea Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten