Opthea Appoints Hamish George As CFO

(RTTNews) - Opthea Ltd. (OPT.AX, OPT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced the appointment of Hamish George as Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

The company also stated that Stephanie Vipond of Bio101 will assume the role of Joint Company Secretary in place of Karen Adams, effective today.

Together, George and Vipond are responsible for communication between the Company and ASX.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading at $3.41 on the Nasdaq.