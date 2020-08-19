19.08.2020 16:30:00

OPTASE Dry Eye Products Now Available at H-E-B

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare company Scope Eyecare enters the Texas market this week with its OPTASE® dry eye treatment products arriving on the shelves of the iconic Texas retailer H-E-B.

OPTASE comes to Texas as a growing number of Americans are suffering from dry eye disease (DED) triggered by excessive screen time, seasonal allergies, medication side effects, contact lens use, aging, and other risk factors. The OPTASE products available at H-E-B are designed to alleviate the dry eye symptoms of redness, irritation, and inflammation through a comprehensive "Heat, Cleanse, Hydrate" regimen.

The reusable, microwavable OPTASE Moist Heat Mask provides the "heat" to tackle both the symptoms and causes of dry eye. The "cleanse" comes from the preservative-free OPTASE Tea Tree Oil Lid Wipes. The new OPTASE Dry Eye INTENSE Drops provide preservative-free, long-lasting relief in a sterile multi-dose dispenser for moderate to severe dry eye.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of eye health so that proper eyecare becomes second nature. With OPTASE products coming to H-E-B, we're a big step closer to that goal," Scope Eyecare marketing director Paul O'Reilly said. "We're proud that the OPTASE brand is now offered by H-E-B, known for its commitment to quality, innovation and the needs of its local communities." 

ABOUT SCOPE: Scope Eyecare is a healthcare and pharmaceuticals company dedicated to providing healthcare professionals and consumers with high quality, effective and innovative products. Founded in 2009, Scope offers a range of eyecare products for the treatment of Ocular Surface Diseases, including Dry Eye Disease, Blepharitis and MGD. For more information, visit www.optase.com.

ABOUT H-E-B: With sales of $28 billion, H-E-B operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 115th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 120,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit HEB.com and HEB.com/Newsroom.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optase-dry-eye-products-now-available-at-h-e-b-301114403.html

SOURCE Scope Eyecare

