+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
18.01.2020 12:00:00

OPSEU warns Ford: don't use LCBO executives' incompetence as an excuse for more privatization

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas says his union won't let Doug Ford use the botched roll-out of a new warehousing system by LCBO executives as a way to justify his irresponsible plan to let private companies siphon even more profits out of our public alcohol distribution system.

The warehousing system's problems, which were flagged early by frontline LCBO workers who are members of OPSEU, led to widespread shortages at LCBO stores across the province last summer.

"We warned management that the system wasn't ready to do the job, but they rushed it ahead anyway," said Thomas. "Management has told us the shortages didn't cut into sales. But when their official annual report comes out later this year, I won't be surprised if they report a loss of revenue because of the screw-up.

"And I've got a warning for the premier: don't get it into your head to use the warehouse problems or shortages as justification for more privatization, because we'll call you on it."

Just two months after Ford was elected, his campaign communication director — Melissa Lantsman — registered as a lobbyist for a large Alberta-based alcohol-retail corporation called Alcanna.

The Ford government has expanded the sale of alcohol in grocery stores, is doubling the number of privately owned "LCBO Convenience Outlets," and has paved the way for alcohol sales in convenience stores. It has also changed the laws governing alcohol, opening the door for private corporations to begin warehousing and distributing alcohol.

"It's scary how obsessed Mr. Ford is with privatized alcohol sales," said OPSEU First Vice-President Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida. "He just doesn't seem to care about all the evidence showing that it's a bad idea. It drives up prices. It drives up health care and lost-productivity costs. And it lowers the amount of money the province gets from the LCBO."

Thomas said it's clear that the private alcohol industry's lobbying has worked.

"I wouldn't even be that surprised if Ford actually wanted the LCBO's new warehouse system to fail," he said. "It's a move straight out of the privatization playbook: lower the quality of the public service so you can throw up your hands and say, 'the public can't do it so we have to bring in the corporations.'

"Then we're stuck with higher costs and lower quality while the corporate owners laugh all the way to the bank."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.01.20
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
17.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
17.01.20
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
17.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Richemont-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Richemont steigert Umsatz im Weihnachtsquartal
BB Biotech macht 2019 Gewinn und schlägt höhere Dividende vor - Aktie legt zu
Bitcoin steigt auf 9'000 US-Dollar
GAM Holding erwartet für 2019 ausgeglichenes Ergebnis - Aktie im Aufwind
Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
Analysten gespalten: Das steckte wirklich hinter der Apple-Rally 2019
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
Deshalb schwächt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;