OPSEU education members have a new tentative deal

TORONTO, April 4, 2020 /CNW/ - In the face of the most challenging of times, the Ontario Council of Education Workers (OCEW) has reached a tentative agreement with the Council of Trustees' Association (CTA) and the Ontario government on central terms for a new collective agreement.

"We are pleased a tentative deal was reached," says OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "We were able to make improvements for our members, and though exceedingly difficult, the tentative deal was achieved under both the cloud of Bill 124 and in the midst of a deadly pandemic. A Charter challenge remains intact contesting the legality of that bill."

OPSEU represents approximately 6,500 full-time and part-time members in nine locals and affiliate members who are all included in the deal.

Bargaining began in September 2019 and the latest round of negotiations that kick-started March 30 were conducted via tele-conferencing to ensure social distancing. Further details of the deal will be provided upon ratification, which is currently being determined amid current COVID-19 conditions.

"With all the distraction and worry over COVID-19, I applaud the parties for staying on track and reaching a result that is in the best interests of our members," said OPSEU First Vice President/Treasurer, Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida.

The Ontario Council of Educational Workers is a bargaining council made up of seven unions representing over 7,000 workers at Public and Catholic School Boards across Ontario.

Workers represented by OPSEU include educational assistants, office and clerical, information technology staff, child and youth workers, interpreters, Indigenous advisors, applied behavioral analysis support workers, English as a Second Language (ESL) instructors, Language Instructing for Newcomers to Canada (LINC) instructors, and citizenship program Instructors.

Locals represented by OPSEU:

Local 283 - Peel District School Board

Local 283 - Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Local 292 - Peel District School Board

Local 330 - Simcoe County District School Board

Local 423 - Ottawa Catholic School Board

Local 514 - York Region District School Board

Local 614 - Rainbow District School Board

Local 663 - Moosonee District School Area Board

Local 742 - Kenora Catholic District School Board

Educational Resource Facilitators of Peel (ERFP) (affiliate members)

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)