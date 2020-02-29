OPPO's All-round Powerful 5G Flagship to Be Launched at Online Conference

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-leading smart device brand OPPO today announced the launch[1] of its all-round 5G flagship Find X2 series. The much-anticipated global launch will be hosted online on OPPO's YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/yTSZeiaSLxU) on 6th March at 12:30pm AST.

Exploration is at the heart of OPPO's DNA which is why the business is constantly innovating, exploring new possibilities and pushing boundaries to deliver the best experiences to its customers. This remains through as OPPO looks to #Uncover the ultimate, by creating a groundbreaking smartphone experience with the new OPPO Find X2 series.

Taking into consideration customer feedback on all its products, the brand has heavily invested in Research and Development to produce the new OPPO Find X2 series. This stays true to OPPO's endless pursuit of a better smartphone, especially in the era of 5G.

The OPPO Find X2 series will feature the most advanced screen OPPO has developed to date, with emphasis on resolution, screen refresh rate, color, and high dynamic range, bringing users the most clear, accurate, smooth, and comfortable screen experience.

The Find X2 Pro will be equipped with a customized flagship image sensor and will feature OPPO's most advanced photography technologies to date, delivering a premium image quality and focusing performance for users. Additionally, Find X2 series features Qualcomm's 5G flagship chip Snapdragon 865, which supports SA/NSA dual-module network that truly brings an exceptional 5G experience to reality.

[1] The official launch event was due to take place in Barcelona alongside the MWC event in late February, however, due to rising global concerns around the Coronavirus outbreak, this has been rescheduled to an online launch - https://youtu.be/yTSZeiaSLxU.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 10 R&D Institutes and centers around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

For more details, please contact:

OPPO PR Team

Email: oppo.mena@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppos-all-round-powerful-5g-flagship-to-be-launched-at-online-conference-301012701.html

SOURCE OPPO