Opportunities in the World Market for Anticorrosion Coatings - A $32.5 Billion Market by 2024

The global anti-corrosion coatings market should grow from $26.7 billion in 2019 to $32.5 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The global anti-corrosion coatings market is driven by a rise in its penetration beyond conventional applications across end-users such as construction, automotive, transportation, consumer durables and industrial machinery, to name a few.



The majority of these end-user applications are in turn driven by consumers who contribute to each of these growth engines of the economy. Macroeconomic factors such as consumer confidence, purchase power, investment climate, manufacturing base expansion and trade relations are among the few specific parameters that decide the growth of the anti-corrosion coatings market.



Demand for water-based coatings is expected to rise over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the ill effects of solvent-based coatings and various regulations regarding VOCs and hazardous air pollutants that are harmful to the environment. The guidelines provided by various regulatory bodies applicable to coatings manufacturers are stringent due to the carcinogenic and flammable properties of solvents. Therefore, powder and water-based coatings are expected to gain popularity over the forecast period owing to their Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)-free property.



The ongoing crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a severe disruption in various end-use industries owing to several restrictions on cross-border trades and lockdown imposed by several governments to contain the spread, resulting in slower market growth. The situation is in continuation of the impact of global trade drifts that started in mid-2018, further intensified by the pandemic.



Asia is expected to remain a prominent consumer of coatings and is expected to observe the fastest growth in the coming years due to the prowess of its manufacturing base. In addition, the increasing competitiveness of regional end-user demand fueled by government initiatives to secure the local economy is expected to drive countries' specific industrial output over the forecast period.



The architectural application segment is expected to have high penetration due to increasing construction and infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. An increasing application scope in the architectural industry such as for interior and exterior walls, doors, trims, and facades is expected to further drive the market. Strict government regulations restricting VOC emissions and solvent content are expected to be a key factor boosting the demand for water-borne anti-corrosion coatings in the architectural industry. Increasing demand for maintenance works and special primers for concrete and metal structures are expected to drive demand for high-performance coatings.



The industrial segment is expected to exhibit high penetration over the forecast period. Increasing demand for water-borne and powder coatings owing to the need for maintaining a healthy working environment is projected to fuel the market growth. The demand for anti-corrosion coatings is expected to grow at a moderate rate due to the wide spread of the industrial application.



The automotive application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. An increasing middle-class income level coupled with rising living standards in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Central and South America are projected to fuel automotive sales. The low cost of production of water-borne coatings, coupled with the longer shelf life of powder coatings, is expected to drive the demand.



Assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of the major listed companies, including AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, DuPont Chemical Co., The Dow Chemical Co., Hempel A/S, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.

