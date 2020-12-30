Opportunities in the Global Market for Metamaterials to 2030 - Metamaterials Applications Will Represent a Multi-Billion Market Within the Next Decade with Advances in Radar and LiDAR

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Global Market for Metamaterials 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metamaterials applications will represent a multi-billion market within the next decade with product advances in radar and LiDAR for autonomous vehicles, telecommunications antenna, 5G networks, coatings, vibration damping, wireless charging, noise prevention and more.

Metamaterials are artificially engineered structures with exceptional material properties (acoustic, electrical, magnetic, optical, etc.). They comprise arrays of resonators that manipulate electromagnetic waves or sound in ways not normally found in nature.

Possessing customized dielectric properties and tunable responses they allow for excellent flexibility in a range of applications, their use enabling the manipulation of fields and waves at a sub-wavelength scale.

Initial R&D in metamaterials has focused on cloaking and light manipulation, but the last few years has seen applications development in:

telecommunications

acoustics

sensors

radar imaging

optics (terahertz and infrared)

coatings & films

LiDAR systems for self-driving cars

medical imaging

There are now over 25 metamaterials product developers worldwide, who have received >$300 million in recent investment as the metamaterials market picks up again after a sluggish few years.

Report contents include:

Description of the global metamaterials market in 2019

Global revenue estimates to 2030 by markets

Stage of commercialization for metamaterials applications, from basic research to market entry

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets

Competitive landscape

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for metamaterials in sound insulation, vibration damping, antennas, thermal management, wireless charging, transport communications, radar, sensors, autonomous vehicles, anti-reflective plastics, security screening, EMI, anti-reflection coatings, solar coatings, displays, soft materials and medical imaging

In-depth profiles of 30 companies, including products, investments, partnerships and commercial activities. Companies profiled include Anywaves, Echodyne, Inc., Evolv Technologies, Inc., Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc., Kymeta Corporation, Lumotive, Metamaterial Technologies, Inc. and Metawave Corporation

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand

Revenues and activities by region

Markets targeted, by product developers and end-users

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Historical Metamaterials Market

3.2 Recent Growth

3.3 Global Market Revenues, Current and Forecast

3.4 Regional Analysis

3.5 Market Opportunity Assessment

3.6 Investment Funding in Metamaterials

3.7 Future Perspectives and Prospects

3.8 Market and Technology Challenges



4 Metamaterials Overview

4.1 What Are Metamaterials?

4.2 Types of Metamaterials



5 Markets and Applications for Metamaterials

5.1 Global Revenues for Metamaterials, by Market, 2017-2030 (Millions USD)

5.2 Acoustics

5.3 Communications

5.4 Automotive

5.5 Aerospace, Defence & Security

5.6 Coatings and Films

5.7 Solar

5.8 Medical Imaging

5.9 Touch Screens and Displays



6 Metamaterials Company Profiles (30 Company Profiles)



7 Main Metamaterials Research Centres and Groups

