Opportunities for Cooperation Explored at CEIBS Munich Forum

MUNICH, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) returned to the spectacular BMW Welt venue in Munich on July 5 for the latest instalment of the CEIBS Insights 5th Europe Forum 2019. The event, co-organised with Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany (CHKD), attracted approximately 300 participants and is part of CEIBS' continued efforts to serve as a platform for dialogue and exchange between the Chinese, European and international business communities. This year's Munich Forum coincides with the school's on-going CEIBS 25th Anniversary Celebration and featured an array of talks and panel discussions around the theme of Fresh Impetus for China-Germany Cooperation: Consumption Upgrading and Technological Revolution.

CEIBS President Mingjun Li began the forum with a welcome speech in which he expressed great optimism for Sino-German cooperation at a time when China has grown to become Germany's largest trading partner for three consecutive years and "Made in Germany" has come to represent a sign of quality in the minds of Chinese consumers. "With the positive momentum of Sino-German relations marking the opening of a new era, we are here with a desire to contribute to the exchanges and cooperation between these two countries, especially between enterprises," he stated. "We hope to work with German companies to explore effective modes of innovation and cooperation between Germany and China in the field of business. We look forward to establishing a solid basis for communication with today's forum, and to furthering a long-lasting and stable platform for the enhancement and integration of business resources between Germany and China."

President Li was followed by CHKD President and ICBC Frankfurt Branch General Manager Mr. Donglin Zheng, who emphasised the role of the CEIBS Europe Forum series in inspiring both German and Chinese entrepreneurs, sparking innovative thinking and generating new opportunities for cooperation. "There's an old saying that, 'Nothing can separate people with common goals and ideals, not even mountains and seas'," he said. "And, I sincerely hope that this forum continues to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to communicate and exchange ideas with one another and to explore potential opportunities for cooperation on both sides, and adds to the momentum of Sino-German cooperation."

In giving the final welcome address of the event, BMW Group Head of Government and External Affairs Asia Ms. Wu Yanyan highlighted the company's first-hand experience with China's consumption upgrading as well as the automotive manufacturer's willingness to work together with its partners to open a new chapter in Sino-German cooperation. "Given the increasingly complex and volatile international situation, it is necessary to further enhance communication, coordination and cooperation between China and Germany," she said, adding later that, "Looking forward, the future of international players' success in China will depend on how to leverage China's competences to achieve win-win solutions globally."

In offering his welcome speech, Commercial Minister-Counsellor for the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Germany H.E. Weidong Wang stated that, in light of the challenges posed by consumption upgrading and technological change, China and Germany should strive to leverage their respective advantages and jointly lead the development of the digital economy to the benefit of both countries and the world. "Since 2012, CEIBS Europe Forums have been held successfully in many cities, and their influence has continuously expanded. The forums' topics are closely linked with the megatrends and overall status of China-EU economic and trade cooperation," Wang stated. "They successfully create a high-level communication platform for government officials, the economic community and academic circles from both China and Europe. I hope [we can continue to] make full use of these precious opportunities to propose and exchange new ideas, reach a common consensus, and jointly promote the development of Sino-German trade cooperation."

CEIBS Associate Dean (Research) and Professor of Economics and Finance Bin Xu delivered the event's keynote speech, in which he presented a macroeconomic view of China's new era, its positive and negative aspects, and some of the driving forces behind it. In particular, he noted that China's transformation is characterised by a transition to a service economy, the rise of domestic consumption as a main growth driver, increased R&D expenditure and the growing sophistication of exports. "The new era as far as the economy goes is about quality rather than quantity," he said. "It is marked by inclusive rather than unequal distribution, and provides sustainable rather than just practical living."

CEIBS Associate Dean (Europe) and Professor of Management Katherine Xin moderated the first panel discussion of the afternoon, which included Confiserie Burg Lauenstein GmbH Director of Marketing & Sales Maximilian Kaub; MEISTERKREIS Founder and President Clemens Pflanz; and Jomoo European Operation Center Design Manager Yunwei Zhu. The discussion explored numerous trends in the Chinese market, such as the integration of online and offline channels, emphasis on customer needs and extreme customisation. The panel also looked at some of the similarities and differences between German and Chinese approaches to innovation.

The second panel discussion of the forum was then moderated by Luminovo GmbH Co-founder and Managing Director Mr. Timon Ruban on the subject of Consumption Upgrade Empowered by AI Technology. The panel featured SAP SE Vice President and Head of China Liaison Office Andreas Hube; Deputy CEO of Huawei Germany David Wang; and Deutsche Bahn AG Head of China Technology Project Sisi Zheng; along with NIO GmbH Managing Director Hui Zhang. During the discussion, participants offered their views on a range of existing and potential AI applications as well as the role of Germany and China in leading the current wave of AI development.

The 2019 CEIBS Insights Europe Forum series next heads to Brussels on July 12, where school leadership and faculty will meet with representatives from the European Commission and other European organisations for a roundtable workshop on topic of The 4th Industrial Revolution: Opportunities and Challenges for Europe and China. The series then wraps up in October with events in both Paris and London. For details about these and other CEIBS 25th Anniversary Celebration events, please visit our special CEIBS 25 page here.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190708/2517768-1

SOURCE China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)