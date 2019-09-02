OPIM to launch Button Growth Fund

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM"), Asia's leading emerging hedge fund platform, is partnering with Button Investment Management to launch Button Growth Fund (the "Fund"), which is Cayman-domiciled and for professional investors only.

The Fund, managed by Mr. Yunye LU, deploys a long-short equity strategy primarily investing in US, Hong Kong, and mainland China markets. Applying a fundamental bottom up approach, the portfolio will target cyclical and strategically sound companies which exhibit competitive moats. It will also deploy single-stock short opportunities that are overvalued or deteriorated upward momentum.

Before launching the Fund, Mr. LU was previously a portfolio manager for HJY Capital Advisors where he managed a long short equity fund for three years. Mr. Lu was also professional poker player from 2012 to 2016, participating in both cash games and tournaments around Asia, including second place in one of the leading regional competitions. He began his career at Daiwa Capital as an equity analyst. He received his MBA in Finance from UCLA Anderson School of Management and holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Before transitioning to asset management, Mr. LU worked as a software engineer.

"While we maintain a dynamic approach to portfolio construction, we prioritize investing in the best companies as a key tenet of our investment philosophy, as we believe that's where the most long-term value comes from." Mr. Lu explained.

"Following his tenure at HJY, Button Growth is a great opportunity for allocators to participate in Yunye's dynamic approach to a traditional value investing strategy." Alvin Fan, Chief Executive Officer of OPIM added.

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

Disclaimer

This document is issued by OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"). This document, and the website of OPIM (www.opim.com.hk) has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This document is solely for information purposes and is not intended as an offer, a solicitation of offer or a recommendation, to deal in shares of securities or any financial instruments. Past performance and the predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of OPIM, any funds managed by OPIM, or any future funds to be launched under the Sunrise SPC Platform. Information herein is believed to be reliable at time of publication but OPIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and is not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document may subject to change without notice. This document may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed without the prior written consent of OPIM.

