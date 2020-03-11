OPIM launches Global Macro Fund named Waterflow Fund SPC

HONG KONG, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"), Asia's leading hedge fund platform, is partnering with Waterflow Capital to launch Waterflow Fund SPC (the "Fund"), which is Cayman-domiciled and for professional investors only.

Managed by Mr. Shui JIANG and Mr. Minghan JIANG, the Fund will deploy a thematic global macro strategy, investing in instruments related to macro volatility, interest rates, FX, equity indices in North America and Asia-Pacific. Investment horizons can range from two to six months, and position sizes within the portfolio are based on conviction and expected rate of return analysis conducted by the team.

Before launching the Fund, Mr. Shui JIANG served as the CEO and Mr. Minghan JIANG as the Managing Director of HIDA Investment Limited ("HIDA"), a family office managing assets in Asia and North America. They were responsible for building the investment strategy and performance of the assets at HIDA, leading the development of the investment process and building the global macro strategy. Prior to this, Mr. Shui JIANG an Executive Director for SHIRUI Investment Limited in 2009, responsible for leading the firm's strategy which later led to a buyout of the fund team, actively investing in real estate and nursery projects in Asia.

"The fund encompasses the collaboration between top risk managers and cyclical strategists to construct repeatable investment process with a strong focus on volatility regime changes." Mr. Minghan JIANG explained.

"Shui and Minghan's team brings to the table a unique take on a higher vol approach to macro," Alvin Fan, Chief Executive Officer of OPIM added. "Given OPIM's track record of working with some of the most seasoned macro managers in Asia, we couldn't be more thrilled that Waterflow is our first launch of 2020."

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

Disclaimer

