OPG partners with Feed Ontario to launch innovative COVID-19 Emergency Food Box program

TORONTO, April 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is teaming up with Feed Ontario to provide food to vulnerable individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. A donation of $500,000 will help ensure agencies across the province are able to access this support, with a particular focus on OPG host communities.

"It is a privilege to work with the dedicated team of Feed Ontario who are able to reach thousands of food-vulnerable people while allowing them to stay safely at home longer," said Ken Hartwick, OPG's President and CEO. "We hope other companies will also support this critical life-saving work. Now, more than any other time in history, Ontarians must come together to help each other through this crisis. I know we will, and I know that together, we will power on."

In partnership with local food banks and Food Banks Canada, Feed Ontario has developed its COVID-19 Emergency Food Box program, which will provide pre-packed food boxes to food banks across the province. By leveraging its buying power, Feed Ontario can provide $100 worth of food for just $30. And, by combining local, provincial and national efforts, this program will help to address labour shortages at local food banks, increase physical distancing measures, and address food shortages locally – while ensuring food is getting into the hands of those who need it most during this crisis.

"We cannot thank OPG enough for their commitment to local communities across Ontario, especially during this unprecedented time of need," says Carolyn Stewart, Executive Director, Feed Ontario. "This generous support will make a significant impact on our ability to produce pre-packed Emergency Food Boxes and moves us closer to our goal in ensuring that no one goes hungry amid the COVID-19 crisis."

OPG's donation will:

Help provide $1.4 million worth of food or 300,000 meals, plus snacks

Help to ensure that 225,000 people have enough food to safely stay home longer

Provide support and hope to over 1,200 hunger relief agencies across Ontario .

Other recent OPG COVID-19 initiatives include donating 500,000 surgical masks, 75,000 N95 masks and 17,500 Tyvek suits to the Province of Ontario for distribution to hospitals and care facilities in need; providing 10 Power Assisted Air Purification Respirators (PAAPRs) to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre; and partnering with Ontario Tech to develop protective shields using 3D printers. Learn more about OPG's efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

About Feed Ontario: From securing fresh and healthy food sources, to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in our work to end hunger and poverty. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Feed Ontario has launched an Emergency Response Fund in support of its COVID-19 Emergency Food Box program. To support this fund, please visit: https://feedontario.ca/covid19-emergency-fund/

