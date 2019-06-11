|
Operator business services: worldwide forecast 2018-2023
NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Operators worldwide must keep pace with changing business requirements and technology developments in order to sustain business revenue in a market with limited opportunities for revenue growth."
This report analyses the demand for telecoms services by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises, expressed in terms of revenue, the number of connections or users and the average revenue per user (ARPU). It quantifies the market for fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, unified communications and public and private cloud services.
THIS REPORT PROVIDES:
- forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services, and other business services such as security and co-location and hosting
- quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)
- an estimate of the total market addressable by operators for ICT business services and the likely share achievable by them for each service
- demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).
It provides data at an aggregate worldwide level and at a regional level for North America, Western Europe, developed Asia–Pacific, emerging Asia–Pacific, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Geographical coverage
Regions modelled
- Western Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Developed Asia–Pacific
- Emerging Asia–Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Middle East and North Africa
Enterprise size
Segments
- Micro (0–9 employees)
- Small (10–49 employees)
- Medium (50–249 employees)
- Large (250+ employees)
Services
Mobile
- Voice, messaging and handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA
Fixed
- Narrowband and VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps
- Traditional managed services
Other business services
- Unified communications
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Private cloud
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)
- Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
