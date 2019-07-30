30.07.2019 01:01:00

OpenX Accelerates International Growth with Expansion into Australia, Hires Bauer Media's Mitchell Greenway to Lead ANZ

Expansion provides opportunity to drive increased demand to top publishers in the region

LOS ANGELES and SYDNEY, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX, the world's leading independent digital advertising exchange, today announced at Advertising Week APAC the official launch of operations in Australia. The company also announced the hiring of advertising veteran Mitchell Greenway as director of partner services for Australia and New Zealand.  

Mitchell Greenway, director of partner services for Australia and New Zealand, OpenX

With the launch of operations in market, OpenX will bring greater access to demand for the quality inventory that exists in Australia, including deepening relationships with existing publisher partners in Australia, such as Microsoft and eBay, in addition to building new partnerships with other local publishers.

The announcement follows significant investment in APAC expansion efforts earlier this year, including the opening of the company's regional headquarters in Singapore and the hiring of Andrew Tu, former executive of The Trade Desk, as managing director of APAC to guide overall growth efforts. In the first half of 2019, OpenX has experienced significant growth in publisher acquisition adding dozens of new partners and driving an overall increase in publisher growth in APAC of more than 40% year-over-year.

"Building our team with the right people has been a top priority as we expand to new regions across APAC. With Mitchell coming on board, along with our best-in-class tech infrastructure, we are now set up to deliver real value to publishers and advertisers in the region," said Tu. "We will approach Australia with the same unrivaled commitment to quality and trusted partnership that has helped our international business flourish over the past decade and plan to rapidly grow both in-market, and throughout Southeast Asia more generally."

Based in Sydney, Mitchell will be responsible for growing the OpenX portfolio of publisher partners across the region. He was previously the digital sales and audience director at Bauer Media Australia where he looked after digital revenue across the Bauer Media Consumer portfolio, growing programmatic revenue 160% during his tenure at the company, and managed all national audience sales across the business.

While at Bauer, Mitchell was named to B&T's '30 Under 30' awards recognizing the marketing and communications industry's next generation of top talent. Previously, Mitchell spent several years in various advertising and sales in roles at Yahoo, Val Morgan and Cirrus Media Australia.

"OpenX is known as a global leader in programmatic advertising with a reputation for delivering high quality, innovative, and efficient solutions to publishers and advertisers in a rapidly changing industry. I'm excited to be joining the team as the company officially opens its doors in Australia, and look forward to leveraging the valuable experience I've gained in the industry to cultivate partnerships with publishers across the region and help them grow their programmatic revenue," said Greenway.

Last month the company also achieved a major technical milestone in market by becoming the first advertising exchange to be fully live in the cloud in APAC following the completion of the company's integration with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The collaboration with Google provides OpenX with a substantial technical advantage that will unlock significant advantages in speed and scalability, delivering greater efficiency and ROI for both buyers and sellers who leverage the platform.

About OpenX
Nobody understands the open web better than OpenX. As the world's leading independent advertising exchange, OpenX makes the efficient people-based marketing experience of the walled gardens available to all marketers and publishers across the open web. OpenX works with more than 34,000 advertisers and thousands of the most popular websites and mobile apps across every screen and device globally, reaching every digitally addressable adult in the US. That's the Power of Open™.

http://www.openx.com | @openx

Media Contact: press@openx.com

(PRNewsfoto/OpenX Technologies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openx-accelerates-international-growth-with-expansion-into-australia-hires-bauer-medias-mitchell-greenway-to-lead-anz-300892616.html

SOURCE OpenX Technologies, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
29.07.19
Vontobel: Neue Ära der Gaming-Industrie
29.07.19
Eine ereignisreiche Woche für Gold
29.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche, Nestlé, Novartis
29.07.19
SMI setzt Kampf mit 10.000er-Marke fort
29.07.19
Daily Markets: SMI – Die Zeit läuft ab / Alphabet – Mit aller Macht zum Allzeithoch
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan befürchtet "signifikanten Ausverkauf" an den Börsen
Wirtschaftsexperte Nouriel Roubini schimpft auf Kryptowährungen
Verdacht auf Devisenkartell: UBS und vier weitere Banken verklagt
BAANG statt FAANG: Sind Goldminenaktien der neue Trend?
Mercedes testet rabattlosen Autoverkauf
Bitcoin-Besitzer in Indien: Kommt das Verbot für Kryptowährungen?
Union verliert im Sonntagstrend, Grüne legen wieder zu
Warum sich der Euro kaum verändert - EUR/CHF mit neuem Tief
Warum sich der Eurokurs kaum verändert - auch Franken stabil
eBay macht Amazon mit eigenem Versandservice Konkurrenz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI geht etwas fester in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Sitzung kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt agierten Anleger zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. An der Wall Street prägte Zurückhaltung den Handel. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB