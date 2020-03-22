OpenTech Offers Online Rental Tool at No Cost

PHOENIX, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the leading developer of innovative smart-connected technology solutions for the self storage industry, announced it will provide it's online rental software to self storage operators to rent units when their office is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The software can be quickly embedded in a storage operators' website and be available to rent units immediately. The e-commerce platform, INSOMNIACTM Online, is available to storage operators free for 6 months.*

INSOMNIAC Online is a cloud-based rental program that allows customers to select a unit, sign the facility's actual lease, pay for their storage space and then move-in, all from any Internet-enabled device.

"Self storage operators are doing their best to keep their facilities open for business while also limiting in-person interactions. The ability to rent units online could have a big impact for them," stated Robert Chiti, Chairman and CEO of OpenTech Alliance. "We are making our online rental tool available in hopes of helping self storage operators rent units without needing a manager present. OpenTech is here to support the storage industry, and we will continue to do whatever we can to help self storage operators."

*INSOMNIAC Online is available free for 6 months to storage operators, with a one-time Setup, Training and Customization (STC) fee. The STC fee is waived for existing INSOMNIAC Live! and INSOMNIAC Kiosk customers.

