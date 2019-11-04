OpenStack Foundation and China Electronics Standardization Institute Create Partnership to Advance OpenStack in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPEN INFRASTRUCTURE SUMMIT -- Today at the Open Infrastructure Summit in Shanghai, representatives from the OpenStack Foundation (OSF) and China Electronics Standardization Institute (CESI) announced a strategic partnership to implement new technology, assessment and certification for OpenStack software in China. The collaboration highlights the validation of OpenStack as the open source infrastructure cloud standard in China partnered with the OSF's commitment to the growing OpenStack community in China, a region expecting significant growth in a global market valued at 53.9 billion yuan ($7.7 billion USD) in 2023. (source: 451 Research)

Jonathan Bryce, executive director at OSF joined Zhang Xinming, vice president of CESI in a signing ceremony following today's keynote, where the partnership was officially announced.

Under the collaboration, the OSF and CESI will define the standards for OpenStack production cases, develop test plans and cases based on relevant standards, conduct interoperability evaluation and certification, and promote the open source ecosystem. CESI will develop and maintain interoperability evaluation tools and contribute to the OSF community by focusing on common research results, such as standardization, combining interoperability tools from community and OpenStack production environments in China.

The two organizations will collaborate on development of two types of joint certifications according to China market promotion and industry development needs:



Type A certification is aimed at the development stage, and it carries out certification work for compliance capabilities such as interfaces of OpenStack cloud products and services

Type B certification is for the delivery phase, and the certification work is carried out in terms of interface conformance of OpenStack cloud products and services under user environment.

"OpenStack is the open source cloud standard in China, and this partnership with the standard-setting CESI is further validation of that trend," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director of the OpenStack Foundation. "This collaboration will aid the further adoption of OpenStack in China and help uncover new applications for OpenStack in government, research and industry throughout China."

张新明表示，中国电子技术标准化研究院将通过标准检测，与OSF共同在中国推动完善OpenStack开源应用生态

Zhang Xinming said, "CESI (China Electronics Technology Standardization Institute), together with OSF, will promote the OpenStack open source application ecosystem in China through standard testing."

