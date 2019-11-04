OpenStack® Board Elects Troila Technology as Gold Member of the Foundation

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the Open Infrastructure Summit Shanghai, the Board of Directors of the OpenStack Foundation elected Troila Technology, a cloud provider serving the enterprise and government sectors in China, as a new Gold Member of the Foundation. Troila Technology is the 11th company to be approved as a Gold Member that is based in China, a region expecting significant growth in a global market valued at 53.9 billion yuan ($7.7 billion USD) in 2023.

Established in 2009, Troila Technology is a 2 billion RMB corporate-level provider of information technology services. The company is dedicated to improving the work quality of humans and machines and to driving high-quality development in the manufacturing industry. The company has been awarded as a China Software Enterprise Top 500 company, a China Cloud Computing Enterprise Top 100 company and a Tianjin Service Enterprise Top 50 company.

The company's commitment to OpenStack includes running products based on OpenStack in six data centers built by the company, as well as by participating in the community and promoting the software in China. In the future, Troila Technology plans on expanding its use of OpenStack and contributing code upstream while participating in code reviews and documentation improvements. It also plans on sponsoring and organizing OpenStack events in China.

Additionally, the company's migration path with OpenStack includes deploying services based on Ironic bare metal management and the Kata Containers project.

Troila Kunlun Cloud is Troila Technology's cloud offering, featuring three offerings:



Troila Kunlun Cloud - Container Cloud

Troila Kunlun Cloud - Desktop Cloud

Troila Kunlun Cloud - Private Cloud

Troila Kunlun Cloud - Container Cloud optimizes and integrates multiple functional modules that are suitable for container workloads, including agile development and automated operation and maintenance, microservice governance, multi-tenant management, workload and cluster management. Troila Kunlun Cloud - Desktop Cloud transfers user operating systems and other information from their local computers to the data center and centrally manages them by means of desktop interaction. Troila Kunlun Cloud - Private cloud is a cloud operating system independently developed by Troila Technology offering intelligent resource management and automatic service delivery.

At the Open Infrastructure Summit Shanghai this week, Troila Technology is a premier sponsor as well as a supporting sponsor of the Project Teams Gathering (PTG).

"Throughout the world, the future of the business that is supported by cloud computing as the infrastructure has gradually become clear. Troila Technology is committed to build the world's leading cloud infrastructure software, and it is aiming to build a complete cloud computing ecosystem. The OpenStack foundation will be our closest strategic partner on this journey. In the future, we will work together with the foundation to build a sustainable cloud computing ecosystem in China and accelerate the rise of the open source power in China." said Zhangkunyu, CEO, Troila Technology.

"Troila Technology has clearly shown the community and the board its commitment to OpenStack and other OSF projects like Kata Containers," said Mark Collier, COO, OpenStack Foundation. "They're investing in innovation, with data centers across China running services for VMs and containers, and they're working to deliver bare metal powered by Ironic soon. Troila Technology is exactly the kind of gold member the Foundation needs: engaged, innovative and growing."

The OpenStack Foundation Board evaluates new potential members based on their strategic commitment to OSF supported projects and contributions to the community, as well as diversity of company size, location and industry.

Platinum Members of the OpenStack Foundation include AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Rackspace, Red Hat, SUSE and Tencent Cloud. Gold members in addition to Troila Technology include 99Cloud, Canonical, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cisco, City Network, Dell EMC, Deutsche Telekom, EasyStack, FiberHome, H3C, Inspur, inwinSTACK, Mirantis, NEC, NetApp, UnitedStack and ZTE.

About the OpenStack® Foundation

The OpenStack Foundation (OSF) supports the development and adoption of open infrastructure globally, across a community of over 100,000 individuals in 187 countries, by hosting open source projects and communities of practice, including datacenter cloud, edge computing, NFV, CI/CD and container infrastructure.

