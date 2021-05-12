SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’160 0.4%  Dow 33’940.7600 -1.0%  DAX 15’158 0.3%  Euro 1.0976 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’823 -0.8%  Bitcoin 50’501 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9088 0.6%  Öl 69.6 1.4% 
12.05.2021 17:45:00

OPENING OF NEW BRANCH OFFICE IN PARIS

Flow Traders
31.56 CHF -3.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OPENING OF NEW BRANCH OFFICE IN PARIS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 12 May 2021. Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders”) announces the opening of new branch office in Paris, France.

Today, Flow Traders announces the opening of a new branch office in Paris. The opening of this new branch office is consistent with Flow Traders’ growth strategy to deepen its global footprint and it will enable Flow Traders to have a physical presence in another key EMEA market. This office, alongside those in Amsterdam, London and Milan, will together cover the EMEA region for Flow Traders.

Flow Traders’ day-to-day operations in Paris will be headed by Pierre-Antoine Jaunatre. The branch office will report directly into Flow Traders B.V.’s Amsterdam office.

Ron Heydenrijk, European Head of Sales and External Relations, stated: "Following the successful opening of our London and Milan branches in 2018 and 2020, we are extremely pleased to be opening a third European branch office in Paris. Flow Traders’ continued drive to provide liquidity in an ever growing number of products, across asset classes, implies a constantly growing number of counterparties we trade with. Proximity to these counterparties is, therefore, becoming increasingly important, and the opening of our Paris branch office is yet another step towards achieving this goal.”

Contact Details

Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer
Phone:         +31 20 7996799
Email:        investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.

Important Legal Information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided ‘as is’ and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders”) do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this document.

 

