OPENING OF NEW BRANCH OFFICE IN PARIS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 12 May 2021. Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders”) announces the opening of new branch office in Paris, France.

Today, Flow Traders announces the opening of a new branch office in Paris. The opening of this new branch office is consistent with Flow Traders’ growth strategy to deepen its global footprint and it will enable Flow Traders to have a physical presence in another key EMEA market. This office, alongside those in Amsterdam, London and Milan, will together cover the EMEA region for Flow Traders.

Flow Traders’ day-to-day operations in Paris will be headed by Pierre-Antoine Jaunatre. The branch office will report directly into Flow Traders B.V.’s Amsterdam office.

Ron Heydenrijk, European Head of Sales and External Relations, stated: "Following the successful opening of our London and Milan branches in 2018 and 2020, we are extremely pleased to be opening a third European branch office in Paris. Flow Traders’ continued drive to provide liquidity in an ever growing number of products, across asset classes, implies a constantly growing number of counterparties we trade with. Proximity to these counterparties is, therefore, becoming increasingly important, and the opening of our Paris branch office is yet another step towards achieving this goal.”

Contact Details

Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.

