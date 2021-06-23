SMI 11’906 -0.6%  SPI 15’287 -0.6%  Dow 33’910 -0.1%  DAX 15’456 -1.2%  Euro 1.0961 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’076 -1.1%  Gold 1’783 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’803 3.3%  Dollar 0.9184 0.0%  Öl 75.7 1.2% 

23.06.2021 18:42:00

OpenGov Acquires Government Procurement Software Leader ProcureNow

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies, expands its market-leading suites with the acquisition of ProcureNow, the industry's fastest-growing, premier multi-tenant SaaS software provider for government procurement and contract management.

Like OpenGov, ProcureNow enables government leaders to serve stakeholders with the most effective solutions designed to streamline critical workflows, enable data-driven decisions, and communicate results transparently. Together with ProcureNow's full lifecycle procurement management software, which features powerful solicitation and contract development automation, OpenGov continues to power governments' most strategic processes: budgeting and planning, citizen services, financial management, reporting and transparency, and, now, procurement -- all in the cloud.

"OpenGov and ProcureNow share the mission to power more effective and accountable government and our vision is to bring the best cloud solutions to every public sector organization," said OpenGov co-founder and CEO Zac Bookman. "When we first started working with ProcureNow, it became evident that our values, culture, and products were strategically aligned. Together, we look forward to modernizing our nation's digital infrastructure. We're thrilled to welcome the ProcureNow team and community of innovative governments to OpenGov!"

Procurement greatly influences a government's ability to meet its strategic goals, including budget accountability, spend management, supplier diversity, economic development, and citizen experience. It plays an increasingly crucial role in facilitating remote work and enabling investments associated with the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Adding this integral solution to the OpenGov ERP Cloud has the combined organization poised to meet the modernization needs of the nation's most forward-thinking administrators, finance, and community development professionals.

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with OpenGov," said ProcureNow co-founder and CEO David Gertmenian-Wong. "It's rare to find a partner so uniquely aligned on mission, vision, and culture. Our customers can look forward to an even greater level of support and rapid innovation as we expand our platform's reach and capabilities. We can't wait  to continue empowering procurement professionals to get the most value out of every tax dollar spent, which leads to stronger communities for us all."

To learn more, please visit OpenGov.com/Products/Procurement.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in providing our nation's state agencies and local governments with modern cloud software to help power more effective and accountable government. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial, and community development needs of the public sector, OpenGov solutions help our more than 1,000 customers plan effectively, increase efficiency, and improve engagement through better collaboration and transparency.

About ProcureNow
ProcureNow is a certified small business headquartered in San Francisco with the mission to transform efficiency and innovation in local government by offering a comprehensive toolkit for building and sourcing government RFPs and bids. ProcureNow's Government Procurement Automation Cloud brings governments and local businesses together with technology that helps more suppliers read, understand, and respond to complex government bids with confidence.

OpenGov is the leader in budgeting and planning for the public sector, powering more effective and accountable government.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opengov-acquires-government-procurement-software-leader-procurenow-301318629.html

SOURCE OpenGov

﻿

