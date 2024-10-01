|
02.10.2024 00:41:45
Opendoor Technologies Appoints Alphabet Executive Selim Freiha As CFO
(RTTNews) - Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) said that it has appointed Selim Freiha as Chief Financial Officer and Shrisha Radhakrishna as Chief Technology & Product Officer.
Selim joins Opendoor from Alphabet Inc., where he served as Vice President, leading Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis, and prior to that led Finance for Google Commerce and Payments. Prior to Alphabet Inc., Selim spent 17 years at eBay in roles such as Head of Corporate FP&A, CFO of eBay Markets, and VP, Investor Relations.
Most recently, Shrisha served as Chief Technology & Product Officer at LegalZoom. Prior to that, Shrisha spent over a decade at Intuit, where he pioneered the development of QuickBooks Self-Employed and QuickBooks Online—two of the fastest-growing products in Intuit's history.
Selim and Shrisha will join the Opendoor executive team in November.
Nachrichten zu Open Solutions Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Open Solutions Inc.
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBelastung durch Nahost-Sorgen: US-Börsen schliessen tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Nikkei letztlich etwas höher - Start der Goldenen Woche in Shanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt suchten die Anleger am Dienstag das Weite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fuhr Verluste ein. Die Wall Street schloss am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}