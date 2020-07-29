Opendock Dock Scheduling Platform Surpasses 30,000 Registered Users

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More and more warehouses are moving to online dock appointment scheduling. This is a practice whereby the carriers and brokers they work with book specific times to pick up or drop off a load.

The majority of warehouses still use manual processes to track incoming or outgoing loads. These methods range from whiteboards to Excel spreadsheets to appointment books. But, many are switching to having carriers book their own appointments online.

While it does represent an operational change, it's usually welcomed. This is because it significantly reduces the number of emails and phone calls required to schedule a load. Dock appointment scheduling also allows for much better staff planning because there's clear visibility into the activities for the day.

A warehouse manager for a large beverage distributor noted, "Our dock scheduling process was a mess. Our team members were dealing with 200-300 emails each day, plus a constant stream of calls. Now, with Opendock, the volume of emails and calls have been drastically reduced. It's hard to describe the positive impact this one change has made on our operations."

While reaching 30,000 registered users is an important milestone, according to Opendock CEO, Bob La Loggia, it's still early in the lifecycle of this technology: "We're just scratching the surface." He went on to note, "Opendock has seen tremendous growth, but this is a massive industry. We're excited to be at the forefront of such a useful and important emerging technology."

Opendock is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. It is used by some of the largest shippers in the world, as well as medium and small warehouses. All major carriers and brokers use the platform every business day to book dock appointments. For more information, visit http://www.opendock.com.

SOURCE Opendock