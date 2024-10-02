|
02.10.2024 23:31:54
OpenAI Raises $6.6 Bln In Funding To Advance Its AI Mission
(RTTNews) - OpenAI announced that the company has raised $6.6 billion in new funding at a $157 billion post-money valuation to accelerate the company's mission.
With the new funding, the tech company intends to double down on its leadership in frontier AI research, increase compute capacity, and continue building tools that help people solve hard problems, OpenAI stated in a blog post.
The funding was led by previous investor Thrive Capital, which invested about $1 billion in the company, with an option to invest upto $1 billion more at the same valuation, as per The New York Times.
Prominent companies like Microsoft, Nvidia, SoftBank, Khosla Ventures, Altimeter Capital, Fidelity, and MGX also participated in the fundraising, Techcrunch reports.
"We're grateful to our investors for their trust in us, and we look forward to working with our partners, developers, and the broader community to shape an AI-powered ecosystem and future that benefits everyone," OpenAI said.
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
01.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
01.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones fällt nachmittags zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
01.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
01.10.24
|Analysten sehen bei Microsoft-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
|
01.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Microsoft von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
01.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
30.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
30.09.24
|Microsoft-Aktie etwas schwächer: Deutsches Kartellamt verschärft Missbrauchsaufsicht über Microsoft (AWP)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNaher Osten bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen schliessen mit leichtem Plus -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Handel in Japan endet tiefrot - Hongkong erlebt erneute Hausse
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war zur Wochenmitte ein kleines Minus zu sehen. Der deutsche Markt zeigte sich etwas tiefer. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. In Hongkong schoss der Aktienmarkt nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}