Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’220 0.1%  SPI 18’681 0.0%  Dow 49’526 -1.1%  DAX 23’951 -2.1%  Euro 0.9145 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’828 -1.8%  Gold 4’538 -2.5%  Bitcoin 62’169 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7869 0.4%  Öl 109.3 3.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Adecco1213860Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin-Schock? Michael Saylor stellt Tabu bei Strategy infrage
KW 20: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KI-Rally auf dem Prüfstand: Experte warnt vor überbewerteten Aktien - und nennt neue Favoriten
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Volatus Aerospace-Aktie im Minus: Luft- und Raumfahrtkonzern macht Rückläufige Umsatzzahlen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.05.2026 23:15:33

OpenAI Considers Legal Action Against Apple Over ChatGPT Launch

Apple
237.55 CHF 2.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - OpenAI is said to be thinking about taking legal action against Apple Inc. (AAPL), claiming that the iPhone rollout of ChatGPT hasn't met expectations, as reported by Bloomberg.

The issue stems from a partnership that was announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in 2024, which aimed to integrate ChatGPT into Siri and the Visual Intelligence feature.

OpenAI had high hopes that this collaboration would lead to a big boost in subscriptions and greater visibility across Apple's platform. Unfortunately, it seems that OpenAI feels the integration hasn't been user-friendly and has generated far less revenue than they had hoped.

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI has brought in a law firm to look at their options, which could include sending Apple a formal notice about a breach of contract. However, any legal steps are likely on hold until OpenAI finishes its current court case with Elon Musk.

There are also reports that Apple has concerns about how OpenAI handles privacy and about the company's move into hardware, especially since some former Apple executives, like Jony Ive, are involved.

This situation shines a light on Apple's complicated history with software partnerships, which includes previous disputes with companies like Google, Adobe, and Spotify.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt

Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?