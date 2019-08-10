10.08.2019 23:35:00

Open Water Swimmer Abby Bergman Achieves California Triple Crown

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Triple Crown of marathon swimming consists of three iconic and grueling open-water distance swims: 

TheCatalina Channel (20.1 miles), the Santa Barbara Channel (12.4 miles) and the length of Lake Tahoe (21.3). Now at 23, Bergman has completed all three - with a smooth swim of 11 hours 19 minutes from Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe, CA to Incline Village in North Lake Tahoe, NV. Bergman swam overnight from 9 p.m. Tuesday August 6 through 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Each of the three swims has its own unique challenges: for Lake Tahoe, it is a combination of swimming at high altitude (6225 feet above sea level) in water that can be extremely cold due to the snowmelt. Santa Barbara Channel (swimming from Oxnard to Anacapa Island) also delivers cold water, strong currents which can push the swimmer laterally off course, and choppy seas and animal encounters. Catalina Channel (swimming from Catalina to Palos Verdes) also has its share of rough choppy seas, varying winds and currents, in slightly warmer water.

For all three of these swims, Bergman followed the Marathon Swimmer Federation Guidelines of wearing only a single textile suit, non-thermal swim cap, earplugs and goggles. 

Marathon swimming offers unique challenges: each swim is different on any different day and as Bergman says, "you never know quite what to expect."

The marathon open swim community is a small tightly-knit supportive group. For the Tahoe swim, Bergman was supported by Catherine Breed, herself an accomplished marathon swimmer and current Lake Tahoe course record holder. Breed paddled a kayak alongside Bergman for most of the 21 miles. And the boat pilot, Tom Linthicum, is also well known in swimming circles for completing many marathon swims around the U.S. 

Completing the California Triple Crown "feels unreal," says Bergman. "I was so nervous for the Tahoe swim: I had never done a lake marathon swim before, or a marathon swim at altitude, but Lake Tahoe's beauty did not disappoint. Swimming under the stars was magical." 

For more information or to contact Abby Bergman, go to www.abbybergman.com 

Bergman also has a personal blog at https://abbygirlrose.wordpress.com

Media Contact: 
Abby Bergman
Phone: 213.422.1409
Email: abbygirlrose@gmail.com

Related Images

abby-bergman-approaching-the-north.jpg
Abby Bergman approaching the north shore of Lake Tahoe
Bergman still strong as she completes 11 hours 19 minutes of swimming across the length of Lake Tahoe.

abby-bergman-at-the-conclusion-of.jpg
Abby Bergman at the conclusion of her Catalina Channel Swim

abby-bergman-approaching-anacapa.jpg
Abby Bergman approaching Anacapa Island

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-water-swimmer-abby-bergman-achieves-california-triple-crown-300899709.html

SOURCE Abigail R Bergman

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.08.19
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
09.08.19
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09.08.19
SMI zurück in der Spur
09.08.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
GS-Aktie leichter: 5,8 Milliarden Schadenersatz: Malaysia erhebt Anklage gegen 17 Manager von Goldman Sachs
SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Bayer-Aktie nach Vergleichsspkulationen weniger stark - Mediator dementiert Milliarden-Angebot
Facebook Coin Libra: Behörden besorgt wegen persönlicher Daten
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Uber-Aktie bricht ein: Uber verfehlt Schätzungen der Analysten
Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes ging es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB