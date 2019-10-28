Open Compute Project announces the third OCP Future Technologies Symposium at the 2020 OCP Global Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Compute Project Foundation is pleased to announce the third OCP Future Technologies Symposium, to be held during a dedicated full-day event on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in advance of the 2020 OCP Global Summit. Both events will take place at the San Jose Convention Center, in San Jose, CA.

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center's networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP's collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

The objective of the OCP Future Technologies Symposium is bring to the OCP Community a forward-looking funnel of technologies which focus on solving future problems facing the industry, and accelerate productization through partnerships and open source R&D. Secondary benefit exists to expose a generation of up-and-coming, best-in-class students to the professional community for purposes of research, training and recruitment. The Global academic, startup and venture communities are invited to participate, as well an industrial organization performing cutting edge research related to date center technologies.

Draft papers will be reviewed by the OCP leadership and Foundation's technical advisory board, as well as OCP Project Leaders. Acceptance will be based on content and overall program balance. The authors of the accepted drafts will have the opportunity to submit a poster and present their work orally during at the OCP Global Summit in San Jose.

All drafts must be received before the deadline of January 20, 2020 via the online submission form, which will be open within the next two weeks. Incomplete or late submissions will not be reviewed. All submissions must include:

Title, authors, and 35 word summary abstract

A separate two-page draft paper with the IEEE two-column conference proceeding format. This includes the title, authors, and the abstract

Attendance at the conference is strongly encouraged for participants to present work in person. Participants may choose to participate only via the poster session, or may also request an oral presentation. Note that poster-only submissions do not require on-site attendance

Sign the conflicts of interest disclosure

Draft papers must include:

Original work done by the author(s)

Clearly articulate the problem statement

Clearly identify the methodology proposed to address the problem

Provide a section on the results or findings

You can preview the form, register and link to the registration form here: https://ssl.linklings.net/conferences/ocp/?page=SampleForm&id=OCPFutureTechnologiesSymposiumPosterSubmission&site=ocpsymposium2020

Previous submissions, winners and more information can be found here: https://www.opencompute.org/events/ocp-symposium

