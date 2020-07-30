+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Open Access Fiber Networks in Europe, 2020 Featuring 4 Case Studies - Deutsche Glasfaser, Open Fiber, Stokab, and Reykjavik Fiber Network

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Access Fiber Networks in Europe - Regulatory Frameworks and Initiatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telecommunications markets in Europe are currently going through major infrastructure separation trends, both on mobile markets with towercos or on the fixed market with the creation of wholesale pure players for fiber networks.

There has recently been a strong institutional push towards the 'Open Access model', including in the European Electronic Communications Code, adopted in 2018. It is perceived as grounds for equal access for wholesale customers in the light of the significant investments required by fiber deployments, which could be prohibitive for new entrants and impair competition levels.

Starting with a definition of the open access model and its specificities compared to a standard wholesale player, this report provides a situational analysis and a typology of open access initiatives in Europe. Through a study of four representative application cases, it then provides the reader with analytical keys to examine many aspects of the core issue:

  • Is open access the way forward for fiber deployments?

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

1. Open Access Fiber Initiatives Overview
1.1. What are Open Access Fiber Networks?
1.1.1. Open Access is more than a network-sharing arrangement
1.1.2. The 2018 version of the European Code of Communications encourages Open Access
1.1.3. Open Access Network Architecture
1.1.4. Open Access Business Models
1.2. Open Access in Europe
1.2.1. Typology of Open Access Players in Europe
1.2.2. General EU Overview of Open Access Initiatives

2. Case Studies
2.1. Deutsche Glasfaser (Germany)
2.2. Open Fiber (Italy)
2.3. Stokab (Sweden)
2.4. Reykjavik Fiber Network (Iceland)

3. Analyst Insights: Is Open Access the Way Forward for Fiber Deployments?

List of Tables and Figures

1. Digest of Open Access Fiber Initiatives

  • Open access business models
  • Open access initiatives in the EU, by country

2. Case Studies

  • Broadband subscribers in Germany, as of December 2019
  • Fiber homes passed (incl. FTTB) and subscribers in Germany, as of December 2019
  • FTTH/B Total homes passed and subscribers for Deutsche Glasfaser, as of December 2019
  • Broadband subscribers in Italy, as of December 2019
  • Fiber homes passed (incl. FTTB) and subscribers in Italy, as of December 2019
  • FTTH/B Total Homes passed for Open Fiber, as of December 2019
  • Broadband subscribers in Sweden, as of December 2019
  • Fiber homes passed (incl. FTTB) and subscribers in Sweden, as of December 2019
  • Broadband subscribers in Iceland, as of December 2019
  • Fiber homes passed (incl. FTTB) and subscribers in Iceland, as of December 2019
  • RFN's FTTH/B Total homes passed and subscribers, as of December 2019

Companies Mentioned

  • Asturcn
  • Axione
  • CETIN
  • Covage
  • Deutsche Glasfaser
  • EstWin
  • National Broadband Ireland
  • nGIG
  • Open Fiber
  • Openreach
  • Reykjavik Fiber Network
  • SIRO
  • Stokab
  • TDC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70ba8h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-access-fiber-networks-in-europe-2020-featuring-4-case-studies---deutsche-glasfaser-open-fiber-stokab-and-reykjavik-fiber-network-301103084.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

