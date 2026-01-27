ONYX Hospitality Group Signs Agreement to Manage Shama Hub Ladprao



Building on proven success, the agreement reflects the owner's confidence in their continued investment vision. BANGKOK, THAILAND - Shama Hub Ladprao at a ceremony held at Amari Bangkok on January 22, 2026. The agreement was signed by Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, and Mr. Somchai Ngamdamrongkiat, owner of Shama Yen Akat and Shama Hub Ladprao, in the presence of executives and team members from both organizations.





Shama Hub Ladprao is the second serviced apartment project entrusted to ONYX Hospitality Group by Mr. Somchai Ngamdamrongkiat. Following the strong performance of Shama Yen Akat over the past five years, the decision to invest in and appoint ONYX Hospitality Group to manage a second project underscores the owner's continued confidence in the Shama and Shama Hub brands, as well as in ONYX Hospitality Group's capability to deliver high-quality services supported by efficient and sustainable long-term management.



Shama Hub Ladprao is the first Shama Hub in Thailand and the third in the region. Developed under the "Shama Hub" concept, the project is designed to support flexible urban living, offering compact yet highly functional residences with efficient space allocation to meet the needs of modern residents. Strategically located in a well-connected urban area, the property provides convenient access to transportation, workplaces, lifestyle amenities, and the surrounding city community. It also features shared spaces that support work, relaxation, and social interaction, including co-working and social spaces. Guests benefit from the trusted international service standards of the Shama Hub brand.



Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, said, said that "The continued growth of the Shama brand reflects its strong alignment with evolving travel and residential lifestyle preferences, particularly in the long-stay segment. This growth is the result of ONYX Hospitality Group's ongoing market research and brand development efforts, aimed at positioning Shama as a serviced apartment brand that genuinely meets the needs of today's residents. Shama properties are designed with flexibility at their core, offering a range of accommodation options—from long stay and extended stay to short stay—catering especially to business travelers and international professionals whose demand for this type of accommodation continues to rise."



He added, "Thailand continues to earn strong confidence from the international community, supported by its strategic location, cost of living advantages, and well-developed infrastructure. These strengths are driving sustained growth in long-term residential demand, a market direction that Shama and Shama Hub are well positioned to serve.



Mr. Somchai Ngamdamrongkiat, the project owner, affirmed, "We believe that a residence should be more than just a place to stay; it should be a living environment that addresses every dimension of modern living—from quality standards and safety to comfort, experience, and a genuine sense of belonging. These qualities are clearly reflected in the Shama brand, which thoughtfully blends the modernity of urban living with the warmth and familiarity of home. With spaces designed for real, everyday living, Shama enables guests to feel connected to both the residence and the surrounding community from day one, whether they are staying short term or long term."



"Furthermore, Thailand's strategy to position itself as a Health & Wellness hub aligns seamlessly with Shama's long-term residence concept. On a broader level, I believe that providing high-standard, safe accommodation that inspires confidence will attract more tourists, businesspeople, and professionals from around the world to choose Thailand as a destination for long-term living and working. This will not only strengthen the tourism sector but also serve as a key driver of sustainable economic growth for the country in the long run," Mr. Yuthachai added.



Shama is ideally suited for both short-term and long-term stays, offering prime locations in residential areas with convenient connectivity to key business and tourist districts. Additionally, the brand emphasizes hotel-standard services to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable living experience. Shama comprises three distinct sub-brands in the "Shama Ecosystem" —Shama Luxe, Shama, and Shama Hub—each differentiated by room size, location, and design style to serve a wide range of customer segments, from upper upscale to upper middle scale. Currently, Shama serviced apartments operate 23 properties and pipeline projects located in seven prime locations across Thailand, Greater China (People's Republic of China and Hong Kong) and Malaysia.

With over five decades of management experience, the Group delivers innovative hospitality solutions throughout Asia Pacific, guided by internationally recognised standards and a strong focus on operational excellence and flexibility. By fostering long-term partnerships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group consistently delivers exceptional guest experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, while responding effectively to the evolving expectations of today's travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com

