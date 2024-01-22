Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ONWARD Medical B.V. Registered Shs Aktie
22.01.2024 20:03:50

ONWARD® to Participate in Basel Healthtech Conference 2024

ONWARD Medical B.V. Registered Shs
2.08 EUR -4.59%
CEO Dave Marver will discuss the Company’s leadership in health technology, including spinal cord stimulation with brain-computer interfaces

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI), today announces that the Company will participate in the Basel Healthtech Conference 2024.

The conference takes place January 25-26, 2024 in Basel, Switzerland. CEO Dave Marver will participate in 1:1 meetings with investors and partners to discuss the Company’s leadership in digital health, including use of implanted brain-computer interface (BCI) technology paired with ONWARD ARC-IM Therapy.

*All ONWARD devices and therapies, including but not limited to ARC-IM®, ARC-EX®, and ARC Therapy, alone or in combination with a brain-computer interface (BCI), are investigational and not available for commercial use.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of science and preclinical research conducted at leading neuroscience laboratories, the Company has received nine Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration for its ARC Therapy™ platform.  

ONWARD® ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by external ARC-EX or implantable ARC-IM systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation. Positive results were presented in 2023 from the Company’s pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability for transcutaneous ARC Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The Company is now preparing regulatory approval submissions for ARC-EX for the US and Europe. In parallel, the Company is conducting studies with its implantable ARC-IM platform, which demonstrated positive interim clinical outcomes for improved blood pressure regulation, a component of hemodynamic instability, following SCI. Other ongoing studies include combination use of ARC-IM with a brain-computer interface (BCI) to address multiple symptoms of SCI.  

Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, ONWARD has a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company also has an academic partnership with .NeuroRestore, a collaboration between the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), and Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV).

For more information, visit ONWD.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.  

For Media Enquiries:  
Aditi Roy, VP Communications 
media@onwd.com 

For Investor Enquiries: 
Khaled Bahi, Interim CFO  
investors@onwd.com  
 

Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs, and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company’s or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition, and technology, can cause actual events, performance, or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All ONWARD devices and therapies referenced here, including but not limited to ARC-IM, ARC-EX, and ARC Therapy, are investigational and not available for commercial use. 


