Onward Security Recognized by Enterprise Security Magazine as Top 10 Enterprise Security Startups in APAC for Secure-by-Design Approaches

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the rapid growth of the security market and innovation in APAC, Enterprise Security Magazine, a professional magazine in security, selected Top 10 Enterprise Security Startups in APAC. Onward Security was recognized by its secure-by-design approaches and its IoT and IIoT solution as the only one Taiwan enterprise among the other selected enterprises of Israel (Cyberbit), Australia, Japan, Singapore and others in Top 10 Enterprise Security Startps in APAC. Onward's effort and fruit of labor in IoT information security have been acknowledge by the international security community.

"Secure by Design" for enterprises to build their own security control systems

Onward Security, a company based in Taiwan, focuses on IoT information security. In 2019, its automated IoT device testing platform, "HERCULES SecDevice" was awarded the gold medal of Internet of Things (IoT) Security and bronze medal of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and SCADA Global Excellence Awards in 2019 Global Excellence Awards, organized by Info Security Products Guide. In November 2019, its innovative "Secure-by-Design" approaches attracted the attention of Enterprise Security Magazine, who interviewed Onward Security for the APAC special edition.

Enterprise Security Magazine is a prominent professional magazine among information security enterprises. Listed in Top 10 Enterprise Security Startups in APAC 2019, Onward Security is the only one company from Taiwan and is encouraged to carry out its plan for the international market. Morgan, the CEO of Onward Security, was interview by Mr. Russel Thomas, and expressed that IoT manufacturers focused on its technology and providing quality products to their customers. They juggled with development, time to market and security compliance or regulations while their development departments were under substantial pressure to have a perfect balance when their resources of labor, time and budges were constrained. Under this circumstance, Onward Security found this opportunity to meet the needs in management and operation by providing consulting and assessment services along with its products based on Secure Software Development Life Cycle (SSDLC) to assist enterprises to develop their own security control system.

One-stop product security assessment solution dedicated to IoT

It is estimated that the number of IoT devices would hit 20 billion worldwide by 2020. The technology of 5G, Smart Home, Industry 4.0 and automatic vehicles introduces IoT to different fields and product blueprints, and, therefore, the trend attracts hackers' attention. The common attacked targets gradually switch from information system/web vulnerabilities to data theft of the mobile devices or breaking into the automobile systems. According to Cybersecruity Ventures, the losses caused by cybercrime in 2021 are estimated to reach USD600 billion.

Morgan added that Onward Security's strength to be active in the international market is that its solution has the technical depth and is continuously improved in line with the market needs. For example, one of the international telecommunication clients in Japan has tremendous amount IoT devices and has difficulty handling testing and resources. Due to Onward Security's reputation and experiences in the industry, this client deployed Onward Security's automated testing devices, HERCULES SecDevice, to conduct the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) scan, web vulnerability scan, protocol fuzz testing, and DoS testing. The automated device saved labor, provided the automatically-generated reports with details and suggested the solution so as to help the client reinforce its security testing capability shortly for its products and manufacturing processes. In addition, Onward Security assisted another international IoT maker by providing one-stop solution, covering compliance, system management, testing tools and etc. This client introduced Onward Security's SecFow, the management system, to manage open sources and related vulnerabilities, and SecDevice, the automated testing tool with machine-learning-based fuzz testing, to proactively discover the unknown vulnerabilities to secure its reputation and brand value.

International Deployment and Development of AI & 5G

For the future development, Onward Security has established the overseas office or subsidiary to be a company with the international security certification center by working with system integrators and IoT makers to enhance its dedication to the security solution. Furthermore, Onward Security plans to participate international certification organizations, continuously to improve its self-developed testing tool and to develop its innovative models of the services and products in the security industry ecosystem. Now it is working on its international business and brand to present its professional image internationally and to markets its assessment services to other regions. Furthermore, Onward Security will put more emphasis on development, especially the solution to 5G and Artificial Intelligence in IoT and related applications. One of its goal is to be the first company in Asia to have the capability of AI security assessment, Morgan stated confidently by the end of the interview.

About Onward Security Corporation

Onward Security is a leading service and product provider, who provides security solution to the development stage to help clients to lower the risks of vulnerabilities of connected devices and to meet the requirements of compliance. The core team has been assisting the industry with security testing technology. In Taiwan, it is one of the very few enterprises which has the capability of technology, consulting, development and compliance establishment. Its services and products include enterprise security services, product security services, consulting and products and its clients are APAC and North America.

For more information, please visit: https://www.onwardsecurity.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onsectw/

Enterprise Security Magazine

https://www.enterprisesecuritymag.com/magazines/November2019/Startups/

Enterprise Security Magazine has be subscribed by CEO, CIO and investors in the security industry. It selected Top 10 Enterprise Security Startups in APAC among hundreds of security-related startups in the 27 countries in the APAC region in 2019 for its APAC special edition. The coverage of Onward is on page 12-15 and the Top 10 list is on page 19.

Contact:

Onward Security:

Ms. Shao

Tel: (886-2)-8911-5035

sales@onwardsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onward-security-recognized-by-enterprise-security-magazine-as-top-10-enterprise-security-startups-in-apac-for-secure-by-design-approaches-300979316.html

SOURCE Onward Security Corporation