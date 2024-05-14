Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’784 0.1%  SPI 15’739 0.2%  Dow 39’558 0.3%  DAX 18’716 -0.1%  Euro 0.9812 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’080 0.0%  Gold 2’358 0.9%  Bitcoin 55’876 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9068 0.0%  Öl 82.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204GameStop2274310On113454047Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Alcon43249246Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: On Holding mit starkem Wachstum
Ausblick: LEG Immobilien legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
DeFi im Blick: Läuft Bitcoin Ethereum auch hier bald den Rang ab?
Ausblick: Commerzbank legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Ceconomy öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
0% Kommission
ONWARD Medical B.V. Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 114270105 / ISIN: NL0015000HT4]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2024 00:21:11

ONWARD® Medical Schedules Webcast to Provide Q1 2024 Business Update

finanzen.net zero ONWARD Medical B.V. Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ONWARD Medical B.V. Registered Shs
4.68 EUR -1.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI), today announces that it will host a webcast to discuss its Q1 2024 business highlights.

The webcast will be held on May 23, 2024, at 2:30PM CET / 08:30AM ET. It will be hosted by CEO Dave Marver who will discuss highlights from Q1 2024 and provide a business update.

To join the webcast via Zoom, please register using this link.

Participants may also join by phone:

+32 2 290 9360 (Belgium)

+49 69 3807 9884 (Germany)

+31 20 794 0854 (Netherlands)

+41 22 591 0156 (Switzerland)

+44 203 481 5240 (United Kingdom)

+1 346 248 7799 (US)

Additional telephone numbers available

Meeting ID: 879 5741 2479

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live event.

To learn more about ONWARD Medical’s commitment to partnering with the SCI Community to develop innovative solutions for restoring movement, function, and independence after spinal cord injury, please visit ONWD.com.

*All ONWARD® Medical devices and therapies, including but not limited to ARC-IM®, ARC-EX®, ARC-BCI, and ARC Therapy, alone or in combination with a brain-computer interface (BCI), are investigational and not available for commercial use.

About ONWARD Medical   

ONWARD® Medical is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical, and clinical research conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC Therapy, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

ONWARD ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by external ARC-EX® or implantable ARC-IM® systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation. Positive results were presented in 2023 from the Company’s pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability for transcutaneous ARC Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The Company has submitted a regulatory application to the FDA for clearance of the ARC-EX System in the US and is preparing for regulatory submission in Europe. In parallel, the Company is conducting studies with its implantable ARC-IM Therapy, which demonstrated positive interim clinical outcomes for improved blood pressure regulation following SCI. Other ongoing studies include use of ARC-IM Therapy to address mobility after SCI and gait challenges in Parkinson’s disease as well as using the ARC-BCI platform to restore thought-driven movement of both upper and lower limbs after SCI.    

Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, ONWARD Medical has a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD). 

For more information, visit ONWD.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

For Media Inquiries:  
Aditi Roy, VP Communications 
media@onwd.com 

For Investor Inquiries: 
Amori Fraser, Finance Director
investors@onwd.com  

Disclaimer  

Certain statements, beliefs, and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company’s or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition, and technology, can cause actual events, performance, or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All ONWARD Medical devices and therapies referenced here, including but not limited to ARC-IM®, ARC-EX®, ARC-BCI™ and ARC Therapy™, are investigational and not available for commercial use.


Nachrichten zu ONWARD Medical B.V. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ONWARD Medical B.V. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Invest 2024: Lisa Osada (Aktiengram) berichtet im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die Stimmung auf der diesjährigen Finanzmesse in Stuttgart, die Resonanz auf ihr Debüt-Buch «Aktien-Life-Balance» und ihre Eindrücke von der Generalversammlung der Lindt & Sprüngli AG in Zürich

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.05.24 How the Fed Uses Quantitative Tightening to Address Inflation
14.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Morgen dürfte es spannend werden
14.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
14.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
14.05.24 Marktüberblick: Hochtief übertrifft Erwartungen
14.05.24 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
14.05.24 Campari – heute mehr als nur ein Getränk
14.05.24 Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV
14.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Monatshoch im Chart
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’256.31 19.98 SSZMXU
Short 12’512.68 13.87 S2S3MU
Short 13’010.01 8.73 0RSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’784.07 14.05.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’313.10 19.65 T3UBSU
Long 11’100.00 13.90
Long 10’561.64 8.80 SSQMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

On-Aktie schliesst zweistellig höher: On verzeichnet in Q1 Rekordumsatz
GameStop-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Berühmter Reddit-User kehrt zurück
Bitcoin-Initiative in der Schweiz: Steigt die SNB bald in Bitcoin ein?
Rheinmetall-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Rheinmetall vermeldet Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Runes-Protokoll führt zu neuem Rekord - Mehr als 1,6 Millionen Bitcoin-Transaktionen an einem einzigen Tag
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: UBS-AT1-Anleihen werden neu bei Schlüsselereignis in Aktien gewandelt
Bayer-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bayer im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
Bitcoin: MicroStrategy will Identitätsmanagement mit Ordinals revolutionieren
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
NVIDIA-Aktie als Selbstläufer: Analysten rechnen mit Gewinnen für Anleger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit